Aberdeen’s ‘An Evening With Louis Theroux’ postponed

‘An Evening with Louis Theroux’ at Aberdeen Music Hall has been cancelled next month due to a conflict in his work schedule.

Ticketholders due to see the documentary maker on October 9 were informed of the update via email earlier today.

However Louis will still make it to Scotland, with his appearance rescheduled to next year.

The Q&A event will turn the tables for Theroux, who will be the one answering questions rather than asking them.

Tickets for the event sold out quickly when they went on sale earlier this year, with fans eager to snap up the chance to hear from one of Britain’s greatest documentary makers.

His appearance is part of the Granite City’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival, of which he is the headliner.

A Dinner with Baroness Martha Lane Fox is the festival’s next event which will take place September 19 at Union Kirk.

The remaining tickets to see Baroness Fox and hear all about her inspiring story can be purchased here.

Davina McCall will also feature at the festival run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

‘An evening with Louis Theroux’ will now take place on May 14, 2025.