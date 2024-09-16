Aberdeen’s ‘An Evening With Louis Theroux’ postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s ‘An Evening With Louis Theroux’ postponed

The sold-out Q&A has been rescheduled to next year.

By Jamie Sinclair
The rescheduling comes as a result of filming conflicts.
The rescheduling comes as a result of filming conflicts.

‘An Evening with Louis Theroux’ at Aberdeen Music Hall has been cancelled next month due to a conflict in his work schedule.

Ticketholders due to see the documentary maker on October 9 were informed of the update via email earlier today.

However Louis will still make it to Scotland, with his appearance rescheduled to next year.

The Q&A event will turn the tables for Theroux, who will be the one answering questions rather than asking them.

Tickets for the event sold out quickly when they went on sale earlier this year, with fans eager to snap up the chance to hear from one of Britain’s greatest documentary makers.

His appearance is part of the Granite City’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival, of which he is the headliner.

A Dinner with Baroness Martha Lane Fox is the festival’s next event which will take place September 19 at Union Kirk.

Baroness Martha Lane Fox will feature in the next instalment for the festival.

The remaining tickets to see Baroness Fox and hear all about her inspiring story can be purchased here.

Davina McCall will also feature at the festival run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

‘An evening with Louis Theroux’ will now take place on May 14, 2025.

