‘TV icon’ Davina McCall heading to Aberdeen for masterclass event

TV presenter Davina McCall will visit Aberdeen later this year to take part in a masterclass hosted by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Davina McCall – who is best known for being the host of reality TV series Big Brother between 2000-2010 – will headline Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 25 as part of the year long Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

She will join documentary maker Louis Theroux and artificial intelligence expert Nina Schick in a line-up designed to draw thousands of people to the city’s Union Street.

All 1,400 tickets for Louis Theroux sold out within 48-hours and organisers are expecting similar demand for tickets to Davina McCall, which are on sale now.

Her talents as a presenter, fitness guru, health campaigner and author have made her one of the UK’s most loved personalities.

However, behind her charismatic and energising personality – and that trademark smile – lies a story of triumph over adversity.

From a heart-breaking childhood that saw her take drugs with her mother, and her own battle with addiction, to hosting one of the biggest shows in the world, she has come a long way.

Policy and marketing director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Ryan Crighton said: “The Ultimate Masterclass Festival exists for two reasons – to inspire our business community with new thinking and to support the recovery of our city centre with exciting events.

“We were blown away by the reaction to our evening with Louis Theroux and have been overwhelmed by the public support for our efforts to bring people back to Union Street.

“As we gather momentum, we are delighted to have secured Davina McCall – a true British television icon – for the festival this year.

Davina McCall – ‘national treasure’

“Not only is Davina a national treasure, she has also become one of the world’s most sought-after speakers on women’s health, passionately fighting to raise awareness of the menopause.

“This event is going to be a fascinating night exploring the life and career of one of television’s most endearing characters – and learning what it takes to build the resilience required to overcome adversity over and over again.”

Davina, Louis and Nina are among six acts who will headline events scheduled throughout 2024 to boost footfall in Aberdeen city centre.

More than 4,000 people attended the UMF series in 2023, which was headlined by “Diary of a CEO” star Steven Bartlett and “How to Fail” podcaster Elizabeth Day.

Over 5,000 tickets will be available for the expanded 2024 series, which is part of a £300,000 investment by the chamber as a founding partner of the Our Union Street organisation.

Another “high-profile” act for the Music Hall series is due to be revealed next week.