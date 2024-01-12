‘TV icon’ Davina McCall heading to Aberdeen for masterclass event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘TV icon’ Davina McCall heading to Aberdeen for masterclass event

The presenter and health campaigner will be in the Granite City as part of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce's 'Ultimate Masterclass Festival'.

By Chris Cromar
Davina McCall sitting at beach.
Davina McCall will be coming to the Granite City in April. Image: ITV/Shutterstock.

TV presenter Davina McCall will visit Aberdeen later this year to take part in a masterclass hosted by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Davina McCall – who is best known for being the host of reality TV series Big Brother between 2000-2010 –  will headline Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 25 as part of the year long Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

She will join documentary maker Louis Theroux and artificial intelligence expert Nina Schick in a line-up designed to draw thousands of people to the city’s Union Street.

Davina McCall UMF promo.
Davina McCall will be at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on April 25. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

All 1,400 tickets for Louis Theroux sold out within 48-hours and organisers are expecting similar demand for tickets to Davina McCall, which are on sale now.

Her talents as a presenter, fitness guru, health campaigner and author have made her one of the UK’s most loved personalities.

However, behind her charismatic and energising personality – and that trademark smile – lies a story of triumph over adversity.

From a heart-breaking childhood that saw her take drugs with her mother, and her own battle with addiction, to hosting one of the biggest shows in the world, she has come a long way.

Ryan Crighton at UMF in 2023.
Ryan Crighton is excited to welcome Davina McCall to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Policy and marketing director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Ryan Crighton said: “The Ultimate Masterclass Festival exists for two reasons – to inspire our business community with new thinking and to support the recovery of our city centre with exciting events.

“We were blown away by the reaction to our evening with Louis Theroux and have been overwhelmed by the public support for our efforts to bring people back to Union Street.

“As we gather momentum, we are delighted to have secured Davina McCall – a true British television icon – for the festival this year.

Davina McCall – ‘national treasure’

“Not only is Davina a national treasure, she has also become one of the world’s most sought-after speakers on women’s health, passionately fighting to raise awareness of the menopause.

“This event is going to be a fascinating night exploring the life and career of one of television’s most endearing characters – and learning what it takes to build the resilience required to overcome adversity over and over again.”

Davina, Louis and Nina are among six acts who will headline events scheduled throughout 2024 to boost footfall in Aberdeen city centre.

Steven Bartlett at Aberdeen Music Hall.
Steven Bartlett spoke at the event in October. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

More than 4,000 people attended the UMF series in 2023, which was headlined by “Diary of a CEO” star Steven Bartlett and “How to Fail” podcaster Elizabeth Day.

Over 5,000 tickets will be available for the expanded 2024 series, which is part of a £300,000 investment by the chamber as a founding partner of the Our Union Street organisation.

Another “high-profile” act for the Music Hall series is due to be revealed next week.

Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen

