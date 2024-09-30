Rubislaw Quarry sale in stalemate ONE YEAR ON as government brands redevelopment ‘uncertain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rubislaw Quarry sale in stalemate ONE YEAR ON as government brands redevelopment ‘uncertain’

Owner Hugh Black says they plan to hold on to the landmark, until they receive "an appropriate offer".

Rubislaw Quarry in Aberdeen
Scottish Government officials couldn't identify any specific development prospects for the "derelict" Aberdeen landmark.
By Denny Andonova

The owners of Rubislaw Quarry are still looking for a buyer – more than a year after the Aberdeen landmark was put up for sale.

Construction boss Hugh Black and oil consultant Sandy Whyte have been trying to offload the quarry since last September.

They bought the quarry in 2010 with plans to turn it into a tourist attraction.

But after these ambitions failed, they thought it was high time someone “with more energy” take it on.

Sandy Whyte (left) and Hugh Black pictured at Rubislaw Quarry when they bought it in 2010.
Sandy Whyte (left) and Hugh Black pictured at Rubislaw Quarry when they bought it in 2010. Image: Simon Walton.

Mr Black says he has received several offers from potential buyers in the past 12 months, however, it is understood these were too low to accept.

And now, the future of the historic water-filled hole that once supplied granite for thousands of buildings across the north-east has been thrown into further doubt.

Experts say ‘future redevelopment of Rubislaw Quarry is uncertain’

Scottish Government officials have branded the landmark’s potential for redevelopment “uncertain”, after reviewing various “derelict and vacant” spots across the country.

This is despite Mr Black insisting Rubislaw Quarry is an “unmissable opportunity” for new owners, and “there are many things” that could be done with it.

Rubislaw quarry is located at the heart of Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

The quarry is among 65 abandoned sites across Aberdeen that government officers have catalogued in a handy map in hope of attracting new takers.

And to help those interested make the best choice, they have categorised them according to their potential for redevelopment.

Prominent sites such as the forlorn Broadford Works have been highlighted as showing promise for future rejuvenation.

However, Rubislaw Quarry appears to be thrown – literally – in the grey area.

All 65 derelict sites have been color-coordinated according to this criteria. Image: Scottish Government.

Last year, we revealed how strict rules surrounding the historic landmark could limit any development there. 

And it appears experts faced a similar problem when trying to establish how “developable” it is – failing to determine its prospects due to “insufficient information”.

Their data also shows Rubislaw Quarry has lain disused the longest (if we don’t count those which background is unknown for), with all granite excavations having ceased in the 1980s.

Hopes there is still a buyer for Rubislaw Quarry out there…

Despite all of the setbacks in the last 12 months, Mr Black is still hopeful they will find a “good buyer”, who can bring the quarry back into use.

He has had a go at several projects during his 13-year tenure, including trying to erect a granite heritage centre there and opening it up for paddleboarding sessions.

However, all of his attempts to utilise it were either short-lived or never came to fruition.

One of the design images for Mr Black’s proposals for a museum at Rubislaw Quarry.
One of the design images for Mr Black’s proposals for a museum at Rubislaw Quarry.

What would you like to see happen to Rubislaw Quarry? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Black adds: “There have been a couple of interested parties, but we are waiting for an appropriate offer.

“We still think Rubislaw Quarry is a really valuable asset, and hopefully we will find a good buyer for it.

“And if we don’t manage to sell it, we’ll just hang on to it for now.”

What’s happening with controversial plans for luxury homes nearby?

And while little has changed in the quarry itself, a major project to create 245 luxury flats along the edge appears to be pressing forward.

Mr Black and other neighbouring parties spent years fighting Carttera‘s scheme to develop the vacant land on the north side of the disused attraction.

Design image if proposed Rubislaw Quarry luxury flats.
An artist’s impression of the planned 245 flats next to Rubislaw Quarry, which will be nine-storeys-tall in parts.

Aberdeen City Council also wasn’t sold on the idea and rejected the proposals when they were first lodged more than four years ago.

However, the campaign against the £70m development was eventually quashed and the Canadian developers were given the green light to proceed in 2021.

With planning permissions active for a certain period – and no visible work taking place in the years that followed – there were fears the flats might never be built.

But fresh papers submitted to the local authority indicate Carttera are now gearing up to make the first dig on site.

As well as 245 build-to-rent flats, Rubislaw View will include a resident-only gym and function room, a public bistro and a promenade overlooking the quarry.

The company has now started preliminary works on site, however, it’s still unclear when they plan to start construction.

You can find the Scottish Government’s catalogue of derelict sites in Scotland here.

Read more about what the future holds for other abandoned sites in Aberdeen:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
No jail for machete stabber who caused 6 inch deep wound in puppy row
Owner Norman has a huge range of fireworks for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen fireworks shop to sell 'biggest rockets in the UK'
Katie Bramhall, 35, and Brian Park, 43, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted carrying out threatening actions towards their neighbours. Image: Facebook.
Cruel couple flaunted pics of tragic TV star - urging neighbours to 'do a…
Post Thumbnail
First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools
There is travel disruption due to crash on Inverurie bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Travel disruption on Aberdeen and Inverness train line as vehicle strikes bridge at Inverurie
Donna Fraser wept as she has banned from keeping animals at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Torry mum's pet ban after dogs abandoned in ‘horrendous’ conditions
Loirston House near Cove
Loirston House: Former offshore offices face demolition after lying empty for years
Colin Moir was thanked for 41 years of service. Image: HM Coastguard
Stonehaven coastguard volunteer to retire after 41 years of saving lives
bryan adams to play aberdeen
Bryan Adams set to play Aberdeen during 2025 world tour
Noble's BMW speeding past officers on the A90. Image: Crown Office
Watch: Police dashcam catches A90 speeder going almost 120mph

Conversation