Rubislaw Quarry sale in stalemate ONE YEAR ON as government brands redevelopment ‘uncertain’

The owners of Rubislaw Quarry are still looking for a buyer – more than a year after the Aberdeen landmark was put up for sale.

Construction boss Hugh Black and oil consultant Sandy Whyte have been trying to offload the quarry since last September.

They bought the quarry in 2010 with plans to turn it into a tourist attraction.

But after these ambitions failed, they thought it was high time someone “with more energy” take it on.

Mr Black says he has received several offers from potential buyers in the past 12 months, however, it is understood these were too low to accept.

And now, the future of the historic water-filled hole that once supplied granite for thousands of buildings across the north-east has been thrown into further doubt.

Experts say ‘future redevelopment of Rubislaw Quarry is uncertain’

Scottish Government officials have branded the landmark’s potential for redevelopment “uncertain”, after reviewing various “derelict and vacant” spots across the country.

This is despite Mr Black insisting Rubislaw Quarry is an “unmissable opportunity” for new owners, and “there are many things” that could be done with it.

The quarry is among 65 abandoned sites across Aberdeen that government officers have catalogued in a handy map in hope of attracting new takers.

And to help those interested make the best choice, they have categorised them according to their potential for redevelopment.

Prominent sites such as the forlorn Broadford Works have been highlighted as showing promise for future rejuvenation.

However, Rubislaw Quarry appears to be thrown – literally – in the grey area.

Last year, we revealed how strict rules surrounding the historic landmark could limit any development there.

And it appears experts faced a similar problem when trying to establish how “developable” it is – failing to determine its prospects due to “insufficient information”.

Their data also shows Rubislaw Quarry has lain disused the longest (if we don’t count those which background is unknown for), with all granite excavations having ceased in the 1980s.

Hopes there is still a buyer for Rubislaw Quarry out there…

Despite all of the setbacks in the last 12 months, Mr Black is still hopeful they will find a “good buyer”, who can bring the quarry back into use.

He has had a go at several projects during his 13-year tenure, including trying to erect a granite heritage centre there and opening it up for paddleboarding sessions.

However, all of his attempts to utilise it were either short-lived or never came to fruition.

What would you like to see happen to Rubislaw Quarry? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Black adds: “There have been a couple of interested parties, but we are waiting for an appropriate offer.

“We still think Rubislaw Quarry is a really valuable asset, and hopefully we will find a good buyer for it.

“And if we don’t manage to sell it, we’ll just hang on to it for now.”

What’s happening with controversial plans for luxury homes nearby?

And while little has changed in the quarry itself, a major project to create 245 luxury flats along the edge appears to be pressing forward.

Mr Black and other neighbouring parties spent years fighting Carttera‘s scheme to develop the vacant land on the north side of the disused attraction.

Aberdeen City Council also wasn’t sold on the idea and rejected the proposals when they were first lodged more than four years ago.

However, the campaign against the £70m development was eventually quashed and the Canadian developers were given the green light to proceed in 2021.

With planning permissions active for a certain period – and no visible work taking place in the years that followed – there were fears the flats might never be built.

But fresh papers submitted to the local authority indicate Carttera are now gearing up to make the first dig on site.

As well as 245 build-to-rent flats, Rubislaw View will include a resident-only gym and function room, a public bistro and a promenade overlooking the quarry.

The company has now started preliminary works on site, however, it’s still unclear when they plan to start construction.

You can find the Scottish Government’s catalogue of derelict sites in Scotland here.

Read more about what the future holds for other abandoned sites in Aberdeen: