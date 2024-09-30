Jamie MacLellan reveals his surprise after taking on new Deveronvale role

Jamie MacLellan admits being made Deveronvale vice-captain came as a surprise – but he is relishing the extra responsibility.

The 20-year-old has penned a long-term contract extension at Princess Royal Park and has also been named as Harry Noble’s understudy as skipper by manager Garry Wood.

MacLellan, who can play in defence or midfield, said: “Being young and being named vice-captain was a bit of a shock, but age is just a number.

“Hopefully I can take what I’ve learned from other people and help others along the way.

“To me my job doesn’t really change. It’s good to have the title, but, playing at centre-half, my job is to keep the ball out of the net – and that doesn’t change whether I’m vice-captain or not.

“It took me by surprise when the manager mentioned it to me.

“But it gives you a bit of a boost and was a nice surprise, he must trust me if he’s giving me that responsibility, so it was nice to get that.

“I think we’ve got leaders throughout our team and it’s up to everyone to lead, not just the people with the titles.”

Easy decision to sign new deal

MacLellan joined Deveronvale in the summer of 2023 from Fraserburgh and has been a mainstay in their team since arriving in Banff.

He says committing his future to Vale was an easy decision and he has been pleased with their start to the season, which has seen them take 15 points from their first 12 games in the Breedon Highland League.

MacLellan added: “It was an easy decision for me to sign the extension. We’ve had a decent start to the season overall and things are going well.

“Coming to Deveronvale has been brilliant for me, getting the opportunity to play regularly.

“Craig Stewart took me in last year and gave my chance, and since then I haven’t really looked back.

“I’ve played a lot of football and I’ve really enjoyed it, so long may that continue.

“We’ve improved this season and have had some decent results.

“Hopefully more improvement will come as we gain experience – hopefully in the seasons to come we can win a trophy and start challenging.”

MacLellan has shown his versatility during his time at Deveronvale, playing in defence and midfield.

This term he has mainly been used at centre-half – but insists he’s happy to perform in any role to benefit the team.

He said: “I don’t mind where I play as long as I’m playing. I just want to be on the pitch and help the team, so I don’t mind playing wherever I’m asked to.

“I’ve had a couple of games in midfield this season and the rest have been at centre-half.

“Playing at centre-half has been enjoyable, but wherever the manager wants me to play, I’m happy to do that.”