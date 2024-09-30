Jamie MacLellan reveals his surprise after taking on new Deveronvale role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jamie MacLellan reveals his surprise after taking on new Deveronvale role

The 20-year-old has been named vice-captain at Princess Royal Park and has also signed a contract extension.

By Callum Law
Jamie MacLellan has been named Deveronvale's vice-captain.
Jamie MacLellan has been named Deveronvale's vice-captain.

Jamie MacLellan admits being made Deveronvale vice-captain came as a surprise – but he is relishing the extra responsibility.

The 20-year-old has penned a long-term contract extension at Princess Royal Park and has also been named as Harry Noble’s understudy as skipper by manager Garry Wood.

MacLellan, who can play in defence or midfield, said: “Being young and being named vice-captain was a bit of a shock, but age is just a number.

“Hopefully I can take what I’ve learned from other people and help others along the way.

“To me my job doesn’t really change. It’s good to have the title, but, playing at centre-half, my job is to keep the ball out of the net – and that doesn’t change whether I’m vice-captain or not.

“It took me by surprise when the manager mentioned it to me.

“But it gives you a bit of a boost and was a nice surprise, he must trust me if he’s giving me that responsibility, so it was nice to get that.

“I think we’ve got leaders throughout our team and it’s up to everyone to lead, not just the people with the titles.”

Easy decision to sign new deal

MacLellan joined Deveronvale in the summer of 2023 from Fraserburgh and has been a mainstay in their team since arriving in Banff.

He says committing his future to Vale was an easy decision and he has been pleased with their start to the season, which has seen them take 15 points from their first 12 games in the Breedon Highland League.

MacLellan added: “It was an easy decision for me to sign the extension. We’ve had a decent start to the season overall and things are going well.

“Coming to Deveronvale has been brilliant for me, getting the opportunity to play regularly.

“Craig Stewart took me in last year and gave my chance, and since then I haven’t really looked back.

“I’ve played a lot of football and I’ve really enjoyed it, so long may that continue.

Jamie MacLellan in action for Deveronvale.

“We’ve improved this season and have had some decent results.

“Hopefully more improvement will come as we gain experience – hopefully in the seasons to come we can win a trophy and start challenging.”

MacLellan has shown his versatility during his time at Deveronvale, playing in defence and midfield.

This term he has mainly been used at centre-half – but insists he’s happy to perform in any role to benefit the team.

He said: “I don’t mind where I play as long as I’m playing. I just want to be on the pitch and help the team, so I don’t mind playing wherever I’m asked to.

“I’ve had a couple of games in midfield this season and the rest have been at centre-half.

“Playing at centre-half has been enjoyable, but wherever the manager wants me to play, I’m happy to do that.”

Conversation