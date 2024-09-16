Cars crash into scaffolding on busy Aberdeen street

A busy Aberdeen city centre street has been closed after two cars crashed into scaffolding.

Police responded to a call at Chapel Street at around 12.50pm following reports of a car crash.

Two grey vehicles – a Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Polo – were involved in the incident.

Visible damage can be seen to the lower part of the Chapel Street scaffolding.

Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Passers-by and cars are still unable to access the road, with police saying the the scaffolding needs to be secured before it re-opens to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Monday, September 16 police received a report of a two vehicle crash in Chapel Street, Aberdeen with both vehicles having collided with scaffolding.

“There are no reports of anyone injured.

“The road will remain closed until the scaffolding has been secured and assessed.”

Drivers ‘lucky’ after Aberdeen scaffolding crash

Graeme Herd of nearby Herdy’s Dolphin Fish and Chips said the scaffolding works may have been a blessing in disguise.

He said: “If anything, it’s lucky the scaffolding was there as it took some of the impact.

“The police said to me earlier that they’d prepare a report to the council in regard to the markings as they’re not safe.

“It was one guy in the front car and then a couple in the one behind them but they all looked fine, no one seemed hurt.”