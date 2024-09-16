Cars crash into scaffolding on busy Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cars crash into scaffolding on busy Aberdeen street

Police and fire are in attendance at Chapel Street, which remains closed.

By Graham Fleming & Jamie Sinclair
Police officers have locked down the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson
Police officers have locked down the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson

A busy Aberdeen city centre street has been closed after two cars crashed into scaffolding.

Police responded to a call at Chapel Street at around 12.50pm following reports of a car crash.

Two grey vehicles – a Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Polo – were involved in the incident.

Two cars crashed into the scaffolding on Chapel Street today. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson

Visible damage can be seen to the lower part of the Chapel Street scaffolding.

Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Passers-by and cars are still unable to access the road, with police saying the the scaffolding needs to be secured before it re-opens to the public.

No-one was injured as a result of the crash. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Monday, September 16 police received a report of a two vehicle crash in Chapel Street, Aberdeen with both vehicles having collided with scaffolding.

“There are no reports of anyone injured.

“The road will remain closed until the scaffolding has been secured and assessed.”

Drivers ‘lucky’ after Aberdeen scaffolding crash

Graeme Herd of nearby Herdy’s Dolphin Fish and Chips said the scaffolding works may have been a blessing in disguise.

He said: “If anything, it’s lucky the scaffolding was there as it took some of the impact.

“The police said to me earlier that they’d prepare a report to the council in regard to the markings as they’re not safe.

“It was one guy in the front car and then a couple in the one behind them but they all looked fine, no one seemed hurt.”

Conversation