‘We are very happy to be here’: Ukrainian refugees take over Beach Cafe in Dunbeg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We are very happy to be here’: Ukrainian refugees take over Beach Cafe in Dunbeg

Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar have saved the popular premises from permanent closure.

By Louise Glen
Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar -at the Beach Cafe in Dunbeg.
Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar outside the Beach Cafe at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) campus in Dunbeg. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Two women who fled to Scotland after war broke out in Ukraine have taken over Beach Cafe in Dunbeg.

Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar are serving up cakes, soups, sandwiches and coffee at the popular premises located at the Scottish Association of Marine Science.

The venue is a popular spot for university students and scientists at the research centre, plus tourists visiting the Ocean Explorer Centre and nearby Dunstaffnage Castle.

Earlier this year, calls were made to save the future of the Argyll cafe which faced closure due to rising costs and recruitment struggles.

The women, both from the west of the worn-torn country, will now be putting a Ukranian spin on sweet treats, but there is also a Scottish breakfast on the menu.

Mariia and Yevheniia – who have become firm friends – have been learning English since they arrived in Scotland.

While Yevheniia has a background in catering, Mariia – a teacher – has not worked in a cafe before.

Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar are serving up amazing cakes, soups, sandwiches and top-notch coffee at the popular cafe within the UHI campus.
Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar are serving up amazing cakes, soups, sandwiches and top-notch coffee at the popular cafe within the UHI campus. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Dunbeg cafe out the door on open day

When I arrived at the cafe just an an hour after they opened up for the first time, it was standing room only.

The pair said they were “so pleased” with how things had gone so far.

Yevheniia said: “I worked in a cafe before but I have not owned my own business.

“We are very happy to be here.”

Mariia added: “There is lots to learn, but it is going well.

“We want people to tell us what they want on the menu.”

On hand to help the women and their families since they arrived in Dunbeg has been the Argyll and Bute Council resettlement team.

More than 300 Ukrainians have come to Argyll and Bute since war broke out.

Morag Brown, who had come out to support the women on their first day of business, was delighted to see the cafe so busy.

Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar are serving a fresh fruit and cream cheese muffin
A fresh fruit and cream cheese muffin. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The lead officer for the resettlement team said: “We have worked with Yevheniia and Mariia to help them achieve what they would like to do while they are in Scotland.

“Their families are still back home, and that must be very difficult for them.”

The resettlement officers can help with English-language classes and signposting to other services that can help people who are temporarily living in Scotland.

Ms Brown continued: “We have helped with all the information and environmental health permissions and training the women needed to open the cafe.”

Victoria sponge. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The women have also worked with Business Gateway to make sure they have everything in place that they need to run and maintain the business.

In a sweet moment, among all the many customers who came out to help celebrate the opening, everything stopped to wish Alex Urquhart, an Argyll and Bute Council worker, a “happy birthday”.

They had made a chocolate and cherry birthday cake for him.

A chocolate brownie-type biscuit. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Honey cake. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

The three-bedroom home is in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Galbraith
Highland former boathouse with hot tub hits the market for £450k
Breaking news image
Sudden death of 16-year-old in Shetland triggers police investigation
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Scotland's legal chief orders 'complete reinvestigation' of Nairn banker's murder
Jason and Vic Ballantyne of Clynelish Farm, near Brora.
New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Loch Tulla Viewpoint. Image: Google Maps.
A82 near Glencoe beauty spot reopens following crash
Martin Munro
Have you seen Martin Munro? Concerns grow for Dingwall man missing for one month
Invercloy, Oban for sale
For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views
Traffic on a dull and dark day on A83 Rest and be Thankful.
Drivers escorted through Rest and Be Thankful after 500-tonne landslip
Bungalow surrounded by green fields and hills.
Harris bungalow with panoramic sea views goes on the market

Conversation