‘We are very happy to be here’: Ukrainian refugees take over Beach Cafe in Dunbeg

Two women who fled to Scotland after war broke out in Ukraine have taken over Beach Cafe in Dunbeg.

Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar are serving up cakes, soups, sandwiches and coffee at the popular premises located at the Scottish Association of Marine Science.

The venue is a popular spot for university students and scientists at the research centre, plus tourists visiting the Ocean Explorer Centre and nearby Dunstaffnage Castle.

Earlier this year, calls were made to save the future of the Argyll cafe which faced closure due to rising costs and recruitment struggles.

The women, both from the west of the worn-torn country, will now be putting a Ukranian spin on sweet treats, but there is also a Scottish breakfast on the menu.

Mariia and Yevheniia – who have become firm friends – have been learning English since they arrived in Scotland.

While Yevheniia has a background in catering, Mariia – a teacher – has not worked in a cafe before.

Dunbeg cafe out the door on open day

When I arrived at the cafe just an an hour after they opened up for the first time, it was standing room only.

The pair said they were “so pleased” with how things had gone so far.

Yevheniia said: “I worked in a cafe before but I have not owned my own business.

“We are very happy to be here.”

Mariia added: “There is lots to learn, but it is going well.

“We want people to tell us what they want on the menu.”

On hand to help the women and their families since they arrived in Dunbeg has been the Argyll and Bute Council resettlement team.

More than 300 Ukrainians have come to Argyll and Bute since war broke out.

Morag Brown, who had come out to support the women on their first day of business, was delighted to see the cafe so busy.

The lead officer for the resettlement team said: “We have worked with Yevheniia and Mariia to help them achieve what they would like to do while they are in Scotland.

“Their families are still back home, and that must be very difficult for them.”

The resettlement officers can help with English-language classes and signposting to other services that can help people who are temporarily living in Scotland.

Ms Brown continued: “We have helped with all the information and environmental health permissions and training the women needed to open the cafe.”

The women have also worked with Business Gateway to make sure they have everything in place that they need to run and maintain the business.

In a sweet moment, among all the many customers who came out to help celebrate the opening, everything stopped to wish Alex Urquhart, an Argyll and Bute Council worker, a “happy birthday”.

They had made a chocolate and cherry birthday cake for him.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.