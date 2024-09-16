Families say trauma of Piper Alpha disaster should not be ‘exploited’ for drama series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Families say trauma of Piper Alpha disaster should not be ‘exploited’ for drama series

A factual series based on the 1988 disaster is being developed by the BBC and STV Studios.

By Ellie Milne
Piper Alpha memorial at Hazlehead Park
The Piper Alpha disaster will be the basis of an upcoming factual drama series, according to reports. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Plans to make a drama series about Piper Alpha have been criticised by those who lost family members in the disaster.

A total of 167 men died when the oil platform, located in the North Sea about 120 miles from Aberdeen, exploded and collapsed on July 6, 1988.

The Piper Alpha disaster remains the deadliest offshore accident in history – 36 years after it took place.

Earlier this month, it was announced the BBC and STV Studios was working on a new factual drama series based on the events.

Flame and smoke rise from the Piper Alpha platform
Flame and smoke rise from the Piper Alpha platform. Image: DC Thomson.

The project is reportedly in the “research phase” and will be written by STV screenwriter James Wood.

He will use new interviews, existing knowledge, the 1990 Cullen report and the Stephen McGinty book “Fire in the Night” to create the drama series.

Families say Piper Alpha drama series would be ‘painful’

Sources have said the team behind the project, which is yet to go into production, will also work closely with survivors and families.

However, some who lost family members as a result of the Piper Alpha disaster have said the series would be “an invasion of our deepest wounds”.

Alexander Duncan, 51, was working a s a steward on Piper Alpha after swapping shifts with another worker.

His family said his death had a “catastrophic impact”.

His grandson, Paul Sparks, told Mail Online: “I know it’s an important piece of history – but the thought of a dramatisation of it is jarring.

“It feels like an invasion of our family’s deepest wounds.

Hazlehead Park's Piper Alpha memorial.
Hazlehead Park’s Piper Alpha memorial bears the names of those who died. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The loss of my grandfather had a catastrophic impact on our entire family and this loss shouldn’t be trivialised into a plot point for entertainment – it’s a painful reality for our family.

“I’ve heard the stories and the ripple effect it has had on families since then is huge. It should not be exploited for a creative project or for profits.”

Patrick McLaughlin, whose father Charles died in the disaster at age 46, added: “To have actors who could be portraying someone who was killed that night doesn’t feel right.

“I know if there was someone playing my father I wouldn’t be happy. Families have been through enough.”

‘Let them rest in peace’

A number of The Press and Journal and Evening Express readers have also shared their views on the upcoming series – with most saying it should not be made.

One woman commented: “Absolutely no way this should happen. Even after all these years it’s still very raw for a lot of us.”

Another added: “Not a good idea. Lots of people died that day and their relatives have never forgotten, they don’t need any programme to bring back memories.

“Let them rest in peace.”

The Piper Alpha 36th anniversary memorial service at the North Sea Memorial Gardens in Hazlehead Park
The Piper Alpha 36th anniversary memorial service at the North Sea Memorial Gardens on July 6. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

One man wrote: “As somebody who stood on another platform and watched that live on the cinema screen. I don’t want to know the facts I already witnessed that day.

“I’m sure the families of those killed will feel just the same.”

The 36th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster was marked with a ceremony at Hazlehead Park.

The names of the 136 men who died were read out by those in attendance, including two survivors, the son and the grandson of a survivor.

The TV project is said to still in the research phase and sources say it has yet to get the go-ahead.

A STV Studios source said the production team was “acutely aware of the far-reaching impact of this devastating tragedy”, adding: “As such, they are keen to speak to as many people as possible with experience of the disaster, and are managing the project with the utmost care and sensitivity towards the families and wider community.”

Conversation