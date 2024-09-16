Young Banff football star ‘loses lower legs’ in horror car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young Banff football star ‘loses lower legs’ in horror car crash

A fundraiser has been set up to help Adam Golebiewski, 17, and his friend and fellow passenger, Curtis.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Adam and his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A GoFundMe has been set up for Adam and his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

A teenage football star from Banff has “lost both of his lower legs” after a horror car crash in Macduff.

Adam Golebiewski – who turns 18 next week – was one of four youngsters taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on September 8 following a one vehicle collision on Union Road.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A98 around 3am to help three males aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman.

Adam has tragically lost “both of his lower legs”

It has since been revealed Adam has lost both his lower legs as a result of the impact.

The Deveronside JFC goalie had just put in a “fantastic” performance against Nairn St Ninian FC less than 24 hours before the crash.

His friend and fellow passenger Curtis, who is 18, also requires back surgery.

Both work as apprentice builders with a local building company.

A GoFundMe has now been started to help the families of both, including making changes to Adam’s home and funding their time off work in recovery.

‘We want to show that the community is thinking of them’

The fundraiser, started by Angela Quinn, has urged locals to “donate what they can”.

She said: “I am starting a fundraiser for Adam and Curtis who were both passengers in a tragic car accident on Sunday, September 8 in Macduff.

“These boys are only 17 and 18 years old. Both boys play football for local teams and Curtis has participated in boxing as well.

“Unfortunately Adam has lost both his lower legs and Curtis has had an operation on his back.

Curtis “requires surgery on his back”.

“Both boys are apprentices with a local building company and will be out of work for some time.

“Adam will require adjustments to be made to his house, and I am just looking for some donations to help these boys and their family.

“Adams parents are both having to take time off work at the moment to support their son, so they are all going to have minimal income.

“I know they are overwhelmed with the support they have been shown in the last week, but I just want to show them that the local community are thinking of them.

“We are planning a few different fundraisers in the future. Please donate what you can and share this page.”

Deveronside JFC wish goalie Adam ‘speedy recovery’

Deveronside JFC also issued a heartfelt social media post following the incident wishing Adam “a speedy recovery”.

The post read: “After Saturday’s win at Nairn, and his own fantastic performance, our young goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was in a car accident and suffered very serious injuries.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Adam well with his recovery and rehabilitation and assures him he has the full support of the Club going forward.

“Take care and all the best Adam.”

Enquiries by police into the crash are still ongoing.

wall broken crash macduff
The aftermath of the crash on Union Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash in Union Road, Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The 18-year-old man has since been released from hospital, whilst the injuries of the others are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Union Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 3pm.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0609 of September 8 2024.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

fire bucksburn recycling centre
Firefighters battle blaze at Bucksburn recycling centre
Piper Alpha memorial at Hazlehead Park
Families say trauma of Piper Alpha disaster should not be 'exploited' for drama series
Aberdeen's Coast Road
Owners fighting council land grab delay new Coast Road from Aberdeen's South Harbour
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen could be caged over serious assault - unless he moves out of mum's…
Police officers have locked down the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson
Cars crash into scaffolding on busy Aberdeen street
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Aberdeen men jailed after targeting alleged sex crime victim in fire attack
Scaffolding going up at the old BHS store on Aberdeen's Union Street ahead of work on the frontage of the building to turn it into the new Aberdeen Market entrance.
Scaffolding erected at BHS building as Aberdeen market work starts
The rescheduling comes as a result of filming conflicts.
Aberdeen's 'An Evening With Louis Theroux' postponed
Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl
Stripper Stuart Kennedy ran away from our reporter outside court following his sentencing. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register

Conversation