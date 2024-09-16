Young Banff football star ‘loses lower legs’ in horror car crash

A teenage football star from Banff has “lost both of his lower legs” after a horror car crash in Macduff.

Adam Golebiewski – who turns 18 next week – was one of four youngsters taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on September 8 following a one vehicle collision on Union Road.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A98 around 3am to help three males aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman.

It has since been revealed Adam has lost both his lower legs as a result of the impact.

The Deveronside JFC goalie had just put in a “fantastic” performance against Nairn St Ninian FC less than 24 hours before the crash.

His friend and fellow passenger Curtis, who is 18, also requires back surgery.

Both work as apprentice builders with a local building company.

A GoFundMe has now been started to help the families of both, including making changes to Adam’s home and funding their time off work in recovery.

‘We want to show that the community is thinking of them’

The fundraiser, started by Angela Quinn, has urged locals to “donate what they can”.

She said: “I am starting a fundraiser for Adam and Curtis who were both passengers in a tragic car accident on Sunday, September 8 in Macduff.

“These boys are only 17 and 18 years old. Both boys play football for local teams and Curtis has participated in boxing as well.

“Unfortunately Adam has lost both his lower legs and Curtis has had an operation on his back.

“Both boys are apprentices with a local building company and will be out of work for some time.

“Adam will require adjustments to be made to his house, and I am just looking for some donations to help these boys and their family.

“Adams parents are both having to take time off work at the moment to support their son, so they are all going to have minimal income.

“I know they are overwhelmed with the support they have been shown in the last week, but I just want to show them that the local community are thinking of them.

“We are planning a few different fundraisers in the future. Please donate what you can and share this page.”

Deveronside JFC wish goalie Adam ‘speedy recovery’

Deveronside JFC also issued a heartfelt social media post following the incident wishing Adam “a speedy recovery”.

The post read: “After Saturday’s win at Nairn, and his own fantastic performance, our young goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski was in a car accident and suffered very serious injuries.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Adam well with his recovery and rehabilitation and assures him he has the full support of the Club going forward.

“Take care and all the best Adam.”

Enquiries by police into the crash are still ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash in Union Road, Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17, 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The 18-year-old man has since been released from hospital, whilst the injuries of the others are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Union Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 3pm.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0609 of September 8 2024.”