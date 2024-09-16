Firefighters battle blaze at Bucksburn recycling centre

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a recycling centre in Aberdeen.

Several fire crews are in attendance at the Bucksburn Recycling Centre on Bankhead Avenue.

Pictures show dense black smoke columns rising from the site, and across the sky over Bucksburn.

The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

A call was received at around 6.30pm this evening, with four appliances sent to the scene.

Suez workers are assisting the fire service to put out the flames.

An investigation into the source of the fire is already being conducted by staff and the fire service.

The centre is closed off to the public and pedestrians are being turned away near the gates.

