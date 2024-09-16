Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Slobodan Rubezic’s winning mentality on and off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Slobodan Rubezic’s winning mentality on and off the pitch

Aberdeen manager Thelin explains the complete, unwavering commitment of Montenegro international centre-back Rubezic.

By Sean Wallace
Motherwell's Aston Oxborough makes a save under pressure from Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has an unwavering commitment on and off the pitch in the bid for success, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

And the Swede reckons this drive has been fundamental to the centre-back making such a strong return from an injury nightmare.

Thelin has outlined Rubezic’s extra gym work, his nutrition and positive attitude to ensure he is at the top of his game for in-form Aberdeen.

Rubezic suffered a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

Initially it was feared the defender would be ruled out for the entire second half of last season, but scans subsequently revealed no surgery was needed.

The 24-year-old returned for two late substitute appearances in the final games of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Rubezic still suffered four months without game time.

Under Thelin, the Montenegro international has been a regular starter and played a major role in a sensational winning start to the season.

Aberdeen have won 10 out of 10 games in all competitions this term.

Thelin praised Rubezic’s attitude and conduct and insists it is key to his successful return from injury.

He said: “How Slobodan acts before, during and after training sessions is great.

“Also how he uses his time in the gym and takes care of himself.

“How he eats and conducts himself is also good.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic has a headed chance against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“That is really important for players to take care of their bodies.

“Sometimes you can get unlucky with injuries, but if you want to have a long career you try to prevent (injury) as much as possible.

“Slobodan has tried to learn new things and I am really happy with how he has performed.”

Aberdeen’s Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Rubezic’s second serious knee injury

Last season saw Rubezic suffer the second serious injury of his career.

During his time with FC Cukaricki in Serbia in the 2019-20 campaign, he was sidelined by an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear.

During his injury last season, the defender turned to his religious faith to guide him through his recovery.

Under Thelin’s guidance, Rubezic has formed a strong centre-back partnership with summer signing Gavin Molloy.

Asked if Rubezic has returned even stronger from his injury setback, Thelin said: “You should maybe ask him.

“So far, how he has behaved and conducted himself on the pitch and he looks very strong… what I have seen so far he has done well.”

Building a bond with supporters

Rubezic has been at the heart of a defence that has built a solid foundation for Thelin’s attacking philosophy to be played out.

The Swede is trying to build a unity within the squad at Pittodrie. He also wants that unity to spread to a connection with the supporters.

The Red Army are embracing Thelin’s Reds revolution – which has been propelled by the sensational 10-game winning streak.

Thelin and his team were welcomed ahead of the Motherwell game by an impressive display of fireworks and flags.

It set the tone for a match where the supporters backed the Dons from the first whistle to the last.

Next up, Aberdeen face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Up for grabs is a semi-final slot at Hampden.

Thelin said: “We are trying to achieve something strong here

“I like the spirit and the connection with the fans at Pittodrie.

“For me, that is a key, also, in the away games.

“Sometimes we need that extra push.

“I know the team spirit is good because I see it at Cormack Park when we train.

“When you have momentum that Motherwell created at the end, you might be tired and it might take that extra run or shot.

“That bit extra comes from the connection between the supporters and the fans.

Aberdeen fans’ display during the Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“We want to play with intensity at Pittodrie.

“We can’t do that with every game because there is always an opponent on the other side.

“However, you can see the team is growing.

“We will keep building, but we will need this atmosphere when there are tougher times in the season.

“We will need that.”

