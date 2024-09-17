Homes evacuated and fireman taken to hospital after ‘deliberate’ Peterhead blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homes evacuated and fireman taken to hospital after ‘deliberate’ Peterhead blaze

The 58-year-old was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Louise Glen
His condition is currently unknown. Image: DC Thomson.

A firefighter has been taken to hospital after he fell while battling a deliberate fire in Peterhead.

The 58-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, and his condition is currently unknown.

The blaze started in a block of flats on King Street at around 4am.

Households were evacuated as firefighters from Peterhead, Maud, Ellon and Fraserburgh worked to bring the flames under control.

Breathing apparatus was used to search the buildings, and two main reel jets to dampen the flames.

Firefighter was injured in Peterhead fall

This morning, Police Scotland confirmed a firefighter was injured and that the incident is being treated as deliberate.

The spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Tuesday, 17 September, 2024 we were called to a report of a fire in a block of flats on King Street, Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

“A number of properties have been evacuated.

“A 58-year-old man – a fire fighter – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries following a fall.

“King Street remains closed between Ugie Street and Windmill Street.

“Inquiries remain ongoing however the fire is being treated as wilful.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called at 4am to a dwelling fire on King Street.

“We are still in attendance, although the stop sign came through at 6.20am.

“We have used six breathing apparatus, two main jets, a 13.5-metre (44ft) ladder and two PPV fans.”

 

