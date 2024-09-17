Homes evacuated and fireman taken to hospital after ‘deliberate’ Peterhead blaze

A firefighter has been taken to hospital after he fell while battling a deliberate fire in Peterhead.

The 58-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, and his condition is currently unknown.

The blaze started in a block of flats on King Street at around 4am.

Households were evacuated as firefighters from Peterhead, Maud, Ellon and Fraserburgh worked to bring the flames under control.

Breathing apparatus was used to search the buildings, and two main reel jets to dampen the flames.

Firefighter was injured in Peterhead fall

This morning, Police Scotland confirmed a firefighter was injured and that the incident is being treated as deliberate.

The spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Tuesday, 17 September, 2024 we were called to a report of a fire in a block of flats on King Street, Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

“A number of properties have been evacuated.

“A 58-year-old man – a fire fighter – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries following a fall.

“King Street remains closed between Ugie Street and Windmill Street.

“Inquiries remain ongoing however the fire is being treated as wilful.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called at 4am to a dwelling fire on King Street.

“We are still in attendance, although the stop sign came through at 6.20am.

“We have used six breathing apparatus, two main jets, a 13.5-metre (44ft) ladder and two PPV fans.”