News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pitmedden could host Scotland’s only pentathlon training centre under huge new plans

The former storage unit outside the village could soon become an indoor obstacle course racing centre, backed by Pentathlon GB.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An indoor obstacle course racing centre could be heading to Udny. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
An indoor obstacle course racing centre could be heading to Udny. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

A Scottish pentathlon club is hoping no hurdles get in the way of its plans to open a new centre on the outskirts of Pitmedden.

A purpose-built storage unit was recently erected on the site, initially intended for use by the Pitmedden, Udny and Tarves Community charity.

The building can be found next to the former quarry at the Mill of Allathan, and across the road from the HQ of drinks auction firm Whisky Hammer.

The pentathlon training centre would sit across the road from Whisky Hammer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was created to store items such as trailers, plant pots, compost and litter picking equipment.

But now, plans have been submitted to extend and convert the building into the first indoor junior obstacle course racing centre, backed by Pentathlon GB.

Why is the centre needed?

Caledonian Pentathlon and Athletics Club is looking to run the facility, which would have all the equipment needed to coach and train youngsters.

The need for such a venue comes as the sport has been introduced into modern pentathlon, replacing horse riding.

Other pentathlon sports include swimming, fencing, running and laser shooting.

Obstacle course racing will also be featured in the next Olympics for the first time, to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

In planning papers, project architect Debbie Anderson said the facility would give pentathletes and club members a dedicated base for weekly training sessions.

The proposed pentathlon centre can be seen on the outskirts of Pitmedden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She explained: “This will help Pentathlon GB in delivering their four-year strategy to grow and enhance the network of opportunities for people to get involved.”

The architect stated that the centre would help to “elevate” pentathlon sports for the “next generation of athletes and sporting fans”.

Pitmedden venue could act as a ‘talent hub’

Caledonian PAC say the north-east facility would be the only Pentathlon GB development and “talent hub” in Scotland.

The club currently works with fencing, shooting and skiing clubs across the region, offering training sessions when possible.

But, it hopes that this new venue will encourage more people to get involved in the sport.

To date, all pentathlon training and coaching has been led by the University of Bath.

A competitor taking part in the Philippines Pasig City Obstacle Course Race back in 2022. Image: Shutterstock

If the sporting firm gets the go-ahead, it plans to reach out to clubs and schools nearby to explain what they do and get more kids involved.

You can view the plans here.

