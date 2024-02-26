Whisky Hammer duo toast sales of £60 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky Hammer duo toast sales of £60 million

And they've more cause for celebration - next month's auction is their 100th.

By Keith Findlay
Craig and Daniel Milne of Whisky Hammer.
Craig, left, and Daniel Milne of Whisky Hammer. Image: Weber Shandwick

The entrepreneurial brothers behind Whisky Hammer are toasting whisky sales worth £60 million as they get ready for their 100th online auction.

Daniel and Craig Milne hail from Macduff, Aberdeenshire.

They launched their business, based in Udny, near Ellon, eight years ago.

It hosts monthly auctions of rare and often very expensive spirits to buyers worldwide.

Whisky Hammer highlights

In 2022 the firm notched up a world record when a rare cask of Macallan single malt fetched £915,500 at one of its auctions.

Other high-profile bottles sold by Whisky Hammer include a 55-year-old Yamazaki, which went for £380,000.

Whisky Hammer sold this 55-year-old-Yamazaki for £380,000.
Whisky Hammer sold this 55-year-old-Yamazaki for £380,000. Image: Weber Shandwick

To date, the auction site has sold a total of 155,000 lots in its auctions. Bids have come in from 88 countries. Its milestone 100th auction will go live online on Friday March 15.

Sellers are being urged to submit “interesting, unique or rare” bottles before a deadline of Monday March 11, in return for one-off incentives.

Rather than the usual 5% commission charge, sales in next month’s event will benefit from not only zero fees but also a 1% bonus being paid on top of the hammer proceeds.

Thousands of pounds-worth of whisky vouchers up for grabs

Meanwwhile, all successful buyers will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of £10,000-worth of whisky vouchers from Still Spirit, the retail arm of Whisky Hammer.

Each bottle acquired in the auction will entitle its new owner to one entry in the draw.

Whisky Hammer will also bottle a limited edition, 11-year-old blended whisky in celebration of its 100th auction. There will be 100 bottles of these available to bid on.

A bottle of Whisky Hammer’s record-breaking Macallan. Image: Weber Shandwick

Daniel Milne, managing director,Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “We’ve navigated a slower market with the effects of challenging global economic events.

“But demand for rare, collectable and unique bottles of whisky is still incredibly high.

“Thanks to our global buyer and seller customer base, we’ve been lucky enough to represent some true unicorns of the whisky world in our monthly auctions.

‘Super proud’

“It’s thanks to those loyal customers that we can be super proud of what we have achieved over the last eight years.

“The 100th auction is a great milestone to give back a big ‘thank you’.”

