Investigation launched into death of Aberdeenshire gamekeeper Matthew Burden

A probe is set to take place in Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the death of an Aberdeenshire gamekeeper in February 2022.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) preliminary hearing into the death of 36-year-old Matthew Burden will be called at court on October 24.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process today.

Mr Burden was employed as a gamekeeper by East Tillypronie Sporting Ltd,.

Tillypronie Estate is near Tarland in Aberdeenshire.

He died on February 6 2022, after an accident on January 29 involving a Can-AM Traxter all-terrain vehicle.

Inquiry into Matthew Burden’s death

It is anticipated that the inquiry will consider the use of the seatbelt in the Can-AM Traxter, a fault and knowledge of the fault with the driver’s door, health and safety advice for all-terrain vehicles and the company’s processes and procedures on maintenance and reporting faults.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks who leads on death investigations for COPFS.

He said: “The death of Matthew Burden occurred while in the course of his employment and as such an FAI is mandatory.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

Adding: “Mr Burden’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death and the circumstances in which the deaths occurred.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.