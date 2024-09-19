Investigation launched into death of Aberdeenshire gamekeeper Matthew Burden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Investigation launched into death of Aberdeenshire gamekeeper Matthew Burden

The inquiry will be heard in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Louise Glen
Matthew Burden.
Matthew Burden.

A probe is set to take place in Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the death of an Aberdeenshire gamekeeper in February 2022.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) preliminary hearing into the death of 36-year-old Matthew Burden will be called at court on October 24.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process today.

Mr Burden was employed as a gamekeeper by East Tillypronie Sporting Ltd,.

Tillypronie Estate is near Tarland in Aberdeenshire.

He died on February 6 2022, after an accident on January 29 involving a Can-AM Traxter all-terrain vehicle.

Inquiry into Matthew Burden’s death

It is anticipated that the inquiry will consider the use of the seatbelt in the Can-AM Traxter, a fault and knowledge of the fault with the driver’s door, health and safety advice for all-terrain vehicles and the company’s processes and procedures on maintenance and reporting faults.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks who leads on death investigations for COPFS.

He said:   “The death of Matthew Burden occurred while in the course of his employment and as such an FAI is mandatory.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

Adding: “Mr Burden’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death and the circumstances in which the deaths occurred.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hospital ward stock image
Aberdeen nurse tried to 'force feed' dementia patient medication
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken Aberdeen teen bit and tried to rob man delivering Chinese takeaway
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man to go on trial accused of domestic abuse and assault of four dogs
TGI Friday's has been a colourful destination at Aberdeen Beach for more than two decades.
TGI Friday's Aberdeen: Look back at seafront venue as future at risk after 24…
Aberdonians said it was sad to see TGI Friday's go. Image: DC Thomson.
Prices slammed as Aberdeen locals react to TGI Friday's collapse
5
Police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Car 'bursts into flames' in Inverurie car park
Foveran School and an Aberdeenshire gritter
Closure threat for Aberdeenshire schools as cash-strapped council fears bad winter could ravage reserves
Ian Shand was known to generations of Arduthie Primary pupils. Image: June McKay.
The life of Mr Shand: Tributes to Stonehaven janitor who 'always put others first'
The home is on sale for over £1 million.
Stunning Cults home goes on sale for over £1 million
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
'Depraved' paedophile who sent sex toy images to 12-year-old decoy avoids jail

Conversation