Victim taken to hospital after ‘serious assault’ near Aberdeen Farmfoods

A man has been taken to hospital after a “serious assault” near an Aberdeen Farmfoods

A 48-year-old was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the attack outside the frozen food retailer on Great Northern Road.

The incident was reported to police immediately after it happened between 2.50pm and 3.30pm on Saturday August 24.

Now cops have launched an appeal to trace the person responsible.

Any who may have witnessed the attack or have any information has been urged to contact the police.

‘Extensive enquiries’ to trace culprit

Constable Patrick Perkowsky of Police Scotland said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out into this incident and we have a number of lines of enquiry.

“We would ask anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3196 of 24 August, 2024.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”