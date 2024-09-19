£1.5 million of drugs found as cops raid Peterhead nightclub

£1.5 million worth of drugs were found after searching a nightclub in Peterhead yesterday.

Two men aged 25 and 26 have been arrested on drug offences after police found a “large” cannabis cultivation in the closed Deja Vu nightclub around 12.30pm.

The men are due to appear in Peterhead Sheriff Court today, with a report due to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Rory Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland.

“Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Street locked down during Peterhead drug raid

The search on the Peterhead high street caused commotion yesterday.

Cops locked down Queen Street to passersby for over an hour as cops with riot equipment and vans could be seen in the area.

Pictures also showed a large group of youngsters in school uniforms near the scene of the incident.

The road was reopened around 2.45pm.