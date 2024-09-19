£1.5 million of drugs found as cops raid Peterhead nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.5 million of drugs found as cops raid Peterhead nightclub

Two men have been arrested in connection with the crime.

By Graham Fleming
Police carried out a drugs bust in Queen Street yesterday. Image: Darrell Benns.
Police carried out a drugs bust in Queen Street yesterday. Image: Darrell Benns.

£1.5 million worth of drugs were found after searching a nightclub in Peterhead yesterday.

Two men aged 25 and 26 have been arrested on drug offences after police found a “large” cannabis cultivation in the closed Deja Vu nightclub around 12.30pm.

The men are due to appear in Peterhead Sheriff Court today, with a report due to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police locked down Peterhead’s Queen Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Detective Inspector Rory Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland.

“Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Officers wearing riot equipment could be seen in the area. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Street locked down during Peterhead drug raid

The search on the Peterhead high street caused commotion yesterday.

Cops locked down Queen Street to passersby for over an hour as cops with riot equipment and vans could be seen in the area.

Pictures also showed a large group of youngsters in school uniforms near the scene of the incident.

The road was reopened around 2.45pm.

