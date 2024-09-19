Canton House to reopen: Aberdeen ‘gem’ to be ‘brought back to its former glory’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canton House to reopen: Aberdeen ‘gem’ to be ‘brought back to its former glory’

The Chinese takeaway has been closed due to 'ill health'.

Canton House, Aberdeen.
The Canton House in Aberdeen is reopening. Image: Scott Findlay.
By Chris Cromar

Well-known Aberdeen Chinese takeaway Canton House is reopening after being closed due to “ill health”.

The shop, which has been closed for more than a year has been described as a “beloved institution” and “cherished local spot”.

Canton House is located on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area of the city.

It has an avid following in the north-east, with owner “Charlie” being a much-loved member of the community and well-known for knowing people’s names – even when calling in – and orders.

Canton House notice.
The Canton House was open six days a week. Image: Susan Gray.

Posting on LinkedIn, director of Aberdeen-based CS Construction Scott Findlay confirmed the Chinese, which also served European meals, is to make a comeback.

He said: “We are delighted to announce that we’ve officially started work at the iconic Canton House, a beloved institution in Aberdeen for over 20 years.

“Having been closed for some time due to ill health, this long-standing favourite takeaway holds a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of many Aberdonians.

“We are committed to revitalising this cherished local spot and bringing it back to its former glory.

“Stay tuned for updates as we work to reopen Canton House and continue its legacy of serving the community with great food and memories.”

Canton chicken curry.
The Chinese takeway’s chicken curry was described as being “to die for”. Image: Jan E/Triadvisor.

It was so popular, that people on Reddit even spoke about its closure, with someone asking: “Does anyone what’s happening with Canton House on Great Northern Road?

“It’s been shut for ages. I thought it was getting done up but it seams abandoned now.”

One individual responded by saying: “I’d kill for a pot of his (Charlie’s) curry sauce now.”

Canton Google review.
It is rated 4.7 out of five on Google. Image: Google reviews.

‘Best Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen’

Rated a four-star on Tripadvisor, its legions of fans will be delighted by its return.

One reviewer said: “In my opinion this is the best Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen. I probably pass at least five others from my home to get to Woodside. The food is excellent, cooked promptly and the staff are very friendly.”

Another going by the name of David added: “We always go here on a Sunday night as our treat and it never let’s us down. Charlie the owner is always very pleasant and knows everyone by their first names. When we go in he always knows our order without us telling him. Once you try here you will keep going back for many years.”

A reviewer even described the Canton House as being an “Aberdeen gem”.

 

Conversation