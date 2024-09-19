Canton House to reopen: Aberdeen ‘gem’ to be ‘brought back to its former glory’

Well-known Aberdeen Chinese takeaway Canton House is reopening after being closed due to “ill health”.

The shop, which has been closed for more than a year has been described as a “beloved institution” and “cherished local spot”.

Canton House is located on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area of the city.

It has an avid following in the north-east, with owner “Charlie” being a much-loved member of the community and well-known for knowing people’s names – even when calling in – and orders.

Posting on LinkedIn, director of Aberdeen-based CS Construction Scott Findlay confirmed the Chinese, which also served European meals, is to make a comeback.

He said: “We are delighted to announce that we’ve officially started work at the iconic Canton House, a beloved institution in Aberdeen for over 20 years.

“Having been closed for some time due to ill health, this long-standing favourite takeaway holds a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of many Aberdonians.

“We are committed to revitalising this cherished local spot and bringing it back to its former glory.

“Stay tuned for updates as we work to reopen Canton House and continue its legacy of serving the community with great food and memories.”

It was so popular, that people on Reddit even spoke about its closure, with someone asking: “Does anyone what’s happening with Canton House on Great Northern Road?

“It’s been shut for ages. I thought it was getting done up but it seams abandoned now.”

One individual responded by saying: “I’d kill for a pot of his (Charlie’s) curry sauce now.”

‘Best Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen’

Rated a four-star on Tripadvisor, its legions of fans will be delighted by its return.

One reviewer said: “In my opinion this is the best Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen. I probably pass at least five others from my home to get to Woodside. The food is excellent, cooked promptly and the staff are very friendly.”

Another going by the name of David added: “We always go here on a Sunday night as our treat and it never let’s us down. Charlie the owner is always very pleasant and knows everyone by their first names. When we go in he always knows our order without us telling him. Once you try here you will keep going back for many years.”

A reviewer even described the Canton House as being an “Aberdeen gem”.