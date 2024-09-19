Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club’s first female captain on how they can ‘thrive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club’s first female captain on how they can ‘thrive’

With the sport's 2028 Olympics inclusion and publicity over health benefits, new captain Lindsay-Jane Ackers thinks more women and juniors can be attracted to Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club.

Lindsay-Jane Ackers is the first female captain of Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club, and is pictured with club manager Josh Monro. Picture shows; Lindsay-Jane Ackers is the first female captain of Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club, and is pictured with club manager Josh Monro.
Lindsay-Jane Ackers is the first female captain of Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club, and is pictured with club manager Josh Monro. Picture shows; Lindsay-Jane Ackers is the first female captain of Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club, and is pictured with club manager Josh Monro.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

The first female captain in the 111-year history of Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club is determined to capitalise on the sport’s 2028 Olympics inclusion, as well as recent coverage of its health benefits.

Hazlehead’s Lindsay Jane-Ackers, 32, has had a two-decade association with the Mannofield squash club prior to stepping up to the captain’s role and becoming the first woman to take the post since ASRC was founded in 1913.

A marketing professional for Granite City energy firm Wood by day, she said: “It’s nice to be able to give something back to the squash club, as I’ve made close friends through squash.”

Lindsay thinks Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club “needed to make a change” as it was previously an “old boys’ club” at leadership level.

A big aim for her captaincy is to continue recent diversification of the ASRC committee and membership – with getting more women and juniors on to the squash court her priority.

“Now we have myself – I’m 32 – and my vice-captain is in his 30s, so we’re very much turning the tide on that side of things,” Lindsay said.

“We’ve got a 13% female membership and we’re hoping to increase that pretty drastically over the coming year with many more juniors coming in as well.

“Both our membership and our committee are becoming younger, and we’re increasing the diversity of them as well, which is good and nice to see.”

Lindsay-Jane Ackers is the first female captain of Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club.

She added: “We are seeing more and more younger players come through.

“We had a period where we didn’t have any Grampian teams going to broader Scottish inter-regional tournaments, and now we’ve got teams across different age groups of young boys and girls.

“We’re also going to be taking on a new club coach, who will help everyone, but will provide increased coaching sessions for juniors.”

Olympics is ‘huge, huge boost’ for squash club

Lindsay thinks things are “coming together” to help squash grow, as well as dedicated clubs like Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club – which she aims to get “back up there with the Edinburgh and Glasgow clubs as one the of most elite clubs in Scotland”, adding: “We’re really not far off it!”

Squash’s introduction for the Los Angeles Olympics in four years’ time is a “huge, huge boost”, Lindsay says, as is recent publicity around how healthy playing the game can be.

She added: “There’s more and more research coming – squash has been voted the healthiest sport in the world to play by Forbes magazine, and there’s research come out last month which says people who play racquet sports live longer.”

In terms of the challenges facing Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club going forward, the new captain thinks they are at a disadvantage against bigger clubs who can also offer padel – the adapted form of tennis which is very much the racquet sport of the moment.

She is open, however, to the idea of ASRC diversifying to install padel facilities at Mannofield in the long-term, with Lindsay saying the two sports go “hand in hand”.

In the short-term, captain Lindsay’s mission is clear – to do her utmost to ensure Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club can “thrive”.

“I really, really want to get across that we’re open for members, and we’re open for anyone of any level to come and try squash – or racketball – and have fun,” she said.

“Or just come in to the bar for a drink. It’s a really nice social environment as well.

“We’ve got so much happening for all ages and it’s a super-welcoming place.

“The new committee is fantastic, and we’ve got an amazing club manager, called Josh Monro – who has been around as long as I have, knows the place inside out and has the same passion as me.”

More from Other sports

Gregor McPherson fighting beat Christian Lopes Florez 60-54. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson on how he suffered second collapsed lung in a year...…
Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland delivers update on British title shot target
Faye Rogers (facing) celebrates gold in the women's 100m butterfly S10 final on day six of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.
Aberdeen University's Faye Rogers wins Paralympic gold exactly three years after car accident
Great Britain's Finlay Graham wins silver in the C3 - 3km pursuit on day two of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.
Fin Graham reflects on 'Tokyo carbon copy' after claiming Paralympic silver in Paris
Great Britain's Toni Shaw in action during the Women's 200m SM9 Individual Medley heat 2, on day two of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships at the Manchester Aquatics Centre, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday August 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SWIMMING Manchester. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Toni Shaw's Paralympic dream remains despite challenging year
The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Premier League of Darts set for Aberdeen return
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad playing in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Back row (left to right): Alan Redford, Miguel Llinas, Chris Angus, Stewart Gray, Grant Campbell, Callum Dunbar, Jamie Shawyer, Arran Christie. Front row (left to right): David Booth, Richard Macadie, Dmytro Zabrodin, Jamie Lennox, Willie Mathers, Richie Petrie. Picture courtesy of David Littlejohn, submitted August 24 2024.
Day Four at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Reflections on Aberdeen's campaign as…
Aberdeen Futsal Academy's Ukrainian goalkeeper Dmytro Zabrodin who is part of their UEFA Futsal Champions League squad. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media on August 22 2024.
Day Three at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Meet Aberdeen's goalkeeper who fled…
Aberdeen Futsal Academy's general manager David Littlejohn, left, and manager Dean Elrick, right. Pictured at Sporthalle NMS Linz-Kleinmuchen in Linz, Austria on August 21 2024 at the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media.
Day Two at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Meet the behind the scenes…
Alan Redford who is playing for the Aberdeen Futsal Academy in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media on August 21 2024.
Day One at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: The Highland League legend embracing…

Conversation