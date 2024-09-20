Shelved plans to turn Aberdeen school into homes a ‘slap in the face’ for Torry

Plans to transform an Aberdeen school into homes has suffered a setback due to financial constraints.

The old Victoria Road School in Torry, which has been empty since 2008, is earmarked to include 55 flats, a community space and a nursery.

In June 2019, Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust took control of the site from Aberdeen City Council and revised planning consent was approved by the local authority in June 2022.

Since the site has been derelict, there have been a string of incidents, including a fire, which caused parts of the roof to fall in.

Although the site has been cleared for works to take place, Grampian Housing Association said that due to a “significant reduction” in the Affordable Housing Grant, no grant funding will be allocated for the development in 2024/25.

The Scottish Government said they have offered Aberdeen City Council funding of over £1.4 million for this financial year to “support the community element” of the project.

‘Difficult decisions have to be taken’

A statement from the housing association said: “In the context of a national housing emergency, difficult decisions have to be taken and value for money is paramount in decision-making.

“The costs of the Victoria Road School regeneration project are significantly above those normally expected in delivering new build social properties given the unique nature of the project in terms of regeneration, incorporation of community facilities and retention of the granite heritage.

“In this context, grant funding will be allocated in Aberdeen City Council’s programme according to its revised priority assessment criteria in response to the reduced national budgets, with value for money as a key element and priority given to houses over flatted developments.”

Grampian Housing Association, whose offices are located on Huntly Street in Aberdeen and Elgin, added they “will now be considering their own development programme priorities in the city for 2025/26 and beyond.”

They said this will be based on changing housing needs and house type demands, the growing challenges and risks to the organisation, as well as the council’s prioritisation methodology.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The offer of support from the Regeneration Capital Investment Fund for the Victoria Road School redevelopment has not been withdrawn.

“The Scottish Government is awaiting urgent confirmation from Aberdeen City Council that it intends to proceed with the community element of the project.”

‘Again, Torry is the victim of broken promises’

The news has been met with outcry from local politicians, with Torry/Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir calling the decision a “slap in the face” for the volunteers and the Grampian Housing Association.

He added: “Again, Torry is the victim of broken promises of this failing SNP council administration. Is there anything they won’t defund in Torry?

“Fresh funding will now be required to continue to push forward the project and I want the council to lead, to assist in getting funding so that work can begin this year.

“Having supported the project since I was elected, I will continue to fight the corner for Torry redevelopment.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.