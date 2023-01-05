Affordable homes at former Aberdeen school takes a step closer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to transform a former Aberdeen school into affordable homes has taken a step closer after Grampian Housing Association put out a tender for the work.

A total of 55 flats, as well community space and a nursery are planned for the former Victoria Road School site in Torry.

In June last year, revised planning consent was approved by Aberdeen City Council for the £12million redevelopment of the Victorian building and adjacent land, which will be divided into four blocks of flats.

One will contain 25 units, while the other three will hold 14, 12 and four apartments respectively.

Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust took control of the site from the council in June 2019.

The month before, a huge fire broke out, causing parts of the roof to fall in. It was the latest in a string of incidents the site.

Since then the site has been completely cleared ahead of the new development.

The duration of the contract will be 18 months and the deadline to apply is February 24.