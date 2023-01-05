Affordable homes at former Aberdeen school takes a step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Affordable homes at former Aberdeen school takes a step closer

By Chris Cromar
January 5, 2023, 11:41 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 4:55 pm
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Plans to transform a former Aberdeen school into affordable homes has taken a step closer after Grampian Housing Association put out a tender for the work.

A total of 55 flats, as well community space and a nursery are planned for the former Victoria Road School site in Torry.

In June last year, revised planning consent was approved by Aberdeen City Council for the £12million redevelopment of the Victorian building and adjacent land, which will be divided into four blocks of flats.

One will contain 25 units, while the other three will hold 14, 12 and four apartments respectively.

Victoria Road School has been empty since 2008. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust took control of the site from the council in June 2019.

The month before, a huge fire broke out, causing parts of the roof to fall in. It was the latest in a string of incidents the site.

Since then the site has been completely cleared ahead of the new development.

The duration of the contract will be 18 months and the deadline to apply is February 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Peterhead Prison Museum shuts cafe as energy bills soar by 300%
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Owner of the Clatter has 'not thrown in the towel completely' and hopes recent…
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Ferry disruption due to strong winds with Oban to Colonsay sailings cancelled
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen firm Alto cashing on growing threat of cyber attacks

Most Read

1
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool's Brody Paterson
The former Victoria Road School is located in Torry. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The 'Boy's Own' life of Thomas Scott Sutherland, the Torry firebrand who transformed the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented