Ballater home up against Aberdeen rival in Scotland’s Building of the Year competition

An Aberdeenshire home is battling it out for Scotland’s “Building of the Year” alongside a new Aberdeen University lab.

That’s after five amazing buildings have been nominated for the Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

The yearly award celebrates the “exceptional range of contemporary architecture” all around the country and two north-east buildings have made the list.

Ballater farmhouse “Ardoch,” and Aberdeen University’s Science and Teaching Hub have been pit against the likes of Glasgow’s The Burrell Collection.

Others on the list include Edinburgh’s recently refurbished Fruitmarket Gallery, as well as a new urban social housing scheme also in Glasgow.

But a recently renovated Ballater farmhouse is in with a chance after being described as “an exemplar of contemporary repair.”

“Ardoch,” overlooking the River Dee was the product of a decade-long renovation project.

Using a combination of traditional and contemporary methods, five buildings have been renewed or repurposed as a home, studio and orangery for the new owners.

Aberdeen University building ‘exudes sense of optimism’

Also on the shortlist is the University of Aberdeen’s new Science and Teaching Hub.

Judges were impressed with the state-of-the-art facility, saying that it: “exudes a sense of quiet and controlled scientific optimism.

It impressed the jury with its high quality and architectural precision.”

The £39.5 million facility opened in 2022 next to The Sir Duncan Rice Library on the corner of Bedford Road and St Machar Drive.

David Kohn, chair of the 2024 Doolan Award jury, said: “Choosing a shortlist for this year’s Doolan Award was both an honour and a challenge.

“There was a wealth of ambitious projects worthy of further celebration.

“The unanimously chosen final five demonstrate the breadth of contemporary Scottish architecture”

The winner of the 2024 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award will be announced on 22 November.