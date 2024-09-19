Ballater home up against Aberdeen rival in Scotland’s Building of the Year competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ballater home up against Aberdeen rival in Scotland’s Building of the Year competition

The Deeside home has been named among the five finalists.

By Graham Fleming
Will this Ballater farmhouse make the cut? Image: Moxon Architects
Will this Ballater farmhouse make the cut? Image: Moxon Architects

An Aberdeenshire home is battling it out for Scotland’s “Building of the Year” alongside a new Aberdeen University lab.

That’s after five amazing buildings have been nominated for the Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

The yearly award celebrates the “exceptional range of contemporary architecture” all around the country and two north-east buildings have made the list.

This stunning Ballater home is up for an award. Image: Moxon Architects
There are two north-east representatives on the shortlist. Image: Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland

Ballater farmhouse “Ardoch,” and Aberdeen University’s Science and Teaching Hub have been pit against the likes of Glasgow’s The Burrell Collection.

Others on the list include Edinburgh’s recently refurbished Fruitmarket Gallery, as well as a new urban social housing scheme also in Glasgow.

The Burrell Collection was also nominated. Image: Andrew Cawley

But a recently renovated Ballater farmhouse is in with a chance after being described as “an exemplar of contemporary repair.”

A social housing scheme made the list. Image: Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland

“Ardoch,” overlooking the River Dee was the product of a decade-long renovation project.

Using a combination of traditional and contemporary methods, five buildings have been renewed or repurposed as a home, studio and orangery for the new owners.

Aberdeen University building ‘exudes sense of optimism’

Also on the shortlist is the University of Aberdeen’s new Science and Teaching Hub.

Judges were impressed with the state-of-the-art facility, saying that it: “exudes a sense of quiet and controlled scientific optimism.

It impressed the jury with its high quality and architectural precision.”

The new Science and Teaching Hub made the shortlist.

The £39.5 million facility opened in 2022 next to The Sir Duncan Rice Library on the corner of Bedford Road and St Machar Drive.

David Kohn, chair of the 2024 Doolan Award jury, said: “Choosing a shortlist for this year’s Doolan Award was both an honour and a challenge.

“There was a wealth of ambitious projects worthy of further celebration.

The new facility was built in 2022.

“The unanimously chosen final five demonstrate the breadth of contemporary Scottish architecture”

The winner of the 2024 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award will be announced on 22 November.

Conversation