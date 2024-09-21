A96 traffic returns to normal near Aberdeen after car fire

Traffic has returned to normal on the A96 near Aberdeen following a vehicle fire.
Police and firefighters were called to the busy road at Craibstone, near Blackburn, after reports of a car on fire just before 12pm.
Images show firefighters extinguishing the blaze.
Officers confirmed recovery has been arranged.
Traffic returns to normal on A96 at Blackburn
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to the A96 at 11:58 after reports of a car on fire.
“We sent two engines to the scene and left at 12:57pm.”
