Gallery: Nescol students return to Fraserburgh campus to celebrate graduations

The achievements of more than 50 students have been celebrated at a graduation ceremony in Fraserburgh.

North East Scotland College’s (Nescol) graduation season kicked off at its campus in the town this morning.

More than 50 students took to the stage to mark the end of their studies across a range of subjects and specialties.

Today, these included childhood practice, engineering practice, mechanical engineering and accounting.

Nescol principal Neil Cowie said there was a “wonderful sense of community spirit” at the ceremony.

He added: “What each student has in common is the dedication, knowledge and skill demonstrated to reach this point.

“Graduation is always a moment in which to reflect on the accomplishments up to this point – but more than anything it is about looking forward to a bright and rewarding future for our graduates.”

Two further Nescol graduation events will take place at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on October 1.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was in Fraserburgh today to capture all the best moments from the first graduation ceremony.