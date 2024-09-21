Lorry driver fined after two-vehicle crash in Stonehaven

A lorry driver has been fined following a two-vehicle crash in Stonehaven.

Officers were called to Broomhill Road around 7pm on Friday, September 20, after reports of a crash between a lorry and a car.

They issued the lorry driver with a fixed penalty ticket for a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a car on Broomhill Road, Stonehaven, around 7pm on Friday, September 20.

“The male driver of the lorry was issued with a fixed penalty ticket in relation to a road traffic offence.”