‘Increasing concern’ for welfare of missing Elgin man

Krzystof Langiewitz was last seen in Elgin on Sunday afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
Krzystof Langiewitz
Krzystof Langiewitz. has been reported missing from Elgin. Image: Police Scotland.

A 20-year-old man has been reported missing from Elgin.

Police have said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Krzystof Langiewitz.

He was last seen in the Lesmurdie area of Elgin at about 2pm on Sunday.

Officers are now appealing for help from the public to trace him.

Krzystof is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with black hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black hooded top and black Bench jogging bottoms.

Sergeant Scott Brander said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Krzystof’s welfare and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.

“Krzystof, if you see this, please let us or your family know you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1744 of September 22.

