Home News Moray

Trial set for man accused of murdering New Elgin mum at her home

Owen Grant is alleged to have fatally attacked Lucretia Donaghy, known locally as Kiesha, at a property in Anderson Drive on November 15 last year.

By Grant McCabe
Floral tributes outside Kiesha Donaghy's home in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.
Floral tributes outside Kiesha Donaghy's home in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.

A man accused of murdering a woman at her home in New Elgin last year is set to stand trial in the middle of next year.

Owen Grant is alleged to have fatally attacked Lucretia Donaghy at the property on Anderson Drive in November 15 2023.

Prosecutors claim that the 32-year-old, who was affectionally known to loved ones as Kiesha, was repeatedly struck on the head and body with an unknown object.

Grant, 42, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow for a short hearing earlier today.

His defence lawyer, Iain Paterson KC, told the court his client denied the charge against him.

Trial could last up to 10 days

Mr Patterson told the judge, Lord Arthurson, “This is a single charge of murder and he pleads not guilty. We are effectively ready to proceed to trial.”

Prosecutor Christopher Wilson said the Crown was also content for a trial date to be scheduled with 10 days of court time allocated for proceedings in the future.

During the preliminary hearing, the parties involved discussed considerations for the jury, including whether there would be any upsetting material within the evidence likely to be presented to them.

Lord Arthurson asked Mr Wilson whether jurors would likely see any distressing footage as part of the prosecution’s evidence.

Floral tributes to Kiesha

The advocate depute said that, if there would be such material, it would be observed in the form of still images rather than video clips.

The judge went on to fix a trial date scheduled to start in May 2025 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Floral tributes to honour mum-of-two, Kiesha, poured in from social media as soon as the tragic news of her death circulated and detectives began their investigation.

Scores of people from across the Elgin community left flowers on her doorstep.

Flowers on the street at fence outside Kiesha Donaghy's flat.
Floral tributes laid after the death of Kiesha Donaghy at a property on Anderson Drive, New Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

At the time, Amy-Louise Moir wrote: “Thoughts are with her family at this sad time, we’re going to miss you so much, rest in paradise beautiful”.

Colleen Taylor commented: “Honestly so sad to hear this today, my thoughts go out to the quines and rest of the family. Such a lovely girl, rest in peace Kiesha”.

Jade Cruickshank also said: “Kiesha you’re one of a kind. A heart of gold and would of helped anyone out! Just can’t believe that your gone. Taken to soon, fly high.”

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

