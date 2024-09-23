One year on: Parents of Bridge of Don biker killed in crash say he will ‘never be forgotten’

The past 12 months have been the hardest of Paula and Scott Lawson’s life, after losing their son Adam at the age of just 22.

Adam, from Bridge of Don, passed away on September 22, 2023, after his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike was involved in a collision at Charleston.

He was described as fantastic son, brother, uncle and friend, and someone who “tried to please everybody”.

Today – after marking the year anniversary at the weekend – Adam’s mum and dad, Paula and Scott, spoke to the P&J again about how tough the past year has been and how they have been coping.

But despite the pain of losing their son, they have been helped through their nightmare by the “incredibly supportive” friends of Adam.

They even arranged a car meet-up in Aberdeen at the weekend to remember their missed friend.

Mrs Lawson said: “Day by day, we’re just getting on with it. We just keep wishing for him to walk through the door.

“We just can’t believe it’s been a year.”

Adam’s friends have been ‘incredibly supportive’

They said that Adam’s friends still “keep popping in past to check on us” and send regular messages.

Two of his friends have even named their children after him, with one being a first name and the other being a middle one.

It was his friend Lewis Welsh that set up a car meet on Saturday night, which saw countless vehicles attend the event at the Ikea and Makro car park on Wellington Circle.

Cars met at 7pm and at 10pm – the latter being in remembrance of his funeral that took place at 10am on the 10th month.

They travelled through Tullos and Great Southern Road, before reaching the crash site at 10.22pm.

22 is a significant number for Adam’s family, as he was 22 when he died.

“Forever 22” has come to be known as his slogan, with people putting these stickers on their vehicles and a few friends getting tattoos of the number in tribute.

“We did a 20mph in a big convoy, but we didn’t hold anyone up because we just stayed in one lane, so everybody could use the outside lane and get past,” Mr Lawson said, who was leading the convoy with his wife.

Mr Lawson said it was “well planned by Lewis”, adding: “There was some amount of cars there, bikes, vans – anything that was four wheels or two wheels that was mobile, they were remembering Adam.

“It was emotional,” he said.

“It’s phenomenal that nobody has forgotten him or us.”