One year on: Parents of Bridge of Don biker killed in crash say he will ‘never be forgotten’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One year on: Parents of Bridge of Don biker killed in crash say he will ‘never be forgotten’

Friends of Adam Lawson, 22, arranged a car meet-up at the weekend to mark a year since his death.

Scott Lawson, Paula Lawson and Adam Lawson.
Adam with his dad Scott and mum Paula. Image: Paula Lawson.
By Chris Cromar

The past 12 months have been the hardest of Paula and Scott Lawson’s life, after losing their son Adam at the age of just 22.

Adam, from Bridge of Don, passed away on September 22, 2023, after his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike was involved in a collision at Charleston.

He was described as fantastic son, brother, uncle and friend, and someone who “tried to please everybody”.

Today – after marking the year anniversary at the weekend – Adam’s mum and dad, Paula and Scott, spoke to the P&J again about how tough the past year has been and how they have been coping.

But despite the pain of losing their son, they have been helped through their nightmare by the “incredibly supportive” friends of Adam.

They even arranged a car meet-up in Aberdeen at the weekend to remember their missed friend.

Adam Lawson sitting on chair.
Adam Lawson died a year ago. Image: Paula Lawson/Facebook.

Mrs Lawson said: “Day by day, we’re just getting on with it. We just keep wishing for him to walk through the door.

“We just can’t believe it’s been a year.”

Adam’s friends have been ‘incredibly supportive’

They said that Adam’s friends still “keep popping in past to check on us” and send regular messages.

Two of his friends have even named their children after him, with one being a first name and the other being a middle one.

It was his friend Lewis Welsh that set up a car meet on Saturday night, which saw countless vehicles attend the event at the Ikea and Makro car park on Wellington Circle.

Cars met at 7pm and at 10pm – the latter being in remembrance of his funeral that took place at 10am on the 10th month.

They travelled through Tullos and Great Southern Road, before reaching the crash site at 10.22pm.

Adam Lawson car meet.
A car meet took place on Saturday night. Image: Paula Lawson.

22 is a significant number for Adam’s family, as he was 22 when he died.

“Forever 22” has come to be known as his slogan, with people putting these stickers on their vehicles and a few friends getting tattoos of the number in tribute.

“We did a 20mph in a big convoy, but we didn’t hold anyone up because we just stayed in one lane, so everybody could use the outside lane and get past,” Mr Lawson said, who was leading the convoy with his wife.

Mr Lawson said it was “well planned by Lewis”, adding: “There was some amount of cars there, bikes, vans – anything that was four wheels or two wheels that was mobile, they were remembering Adam.

“It was emotional,” he said.

“It’s phenomenal that nobody has forgotten him or us.”

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches
Police cordon at Cluny Square
Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie
The service will offer a route to Edinburgh Airport
Ember announce new electric bus service between Aberdeen and Edinburgh
Inverurie residents have spoken out anonymously about anti-social behaviour in their community
'Intimidating' teens using Inverurie town centre as 'personal playground'
The trio have spent two years renovating Keith House down by Peterhead Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inside Peterhead's new office and gym complex - with the three brothers transforming derelict…
Alastair Robertson admitted sexually assaulting a woman who was lodging at his house. Image: DC Thomson.
Sleeping boarder woke up to her sex pest landlord on top of her
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman has appeared in court charged with wilful fireraising following a blaze at a house in Banff. Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire on Campbell Street at 5.20pm on Sunday following reports of a fire in a house Picture shows; Banff Campbell Street fire and Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Banff Campbell Street fire (Jasperimage) and Peterhead Sheriff Court (DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate
CASC say that its the 'logical move' to reduce their hours. Image: Wullie Marr.
CASC forced to reduce opening hours due to 'ridiculous' road closures
The proposed trench could head down Netherkirkgate next to Ye Olde Frigate Bar. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Pub boss fighting council plans to dig trench through Aberdeen city centre
5
Police on guard outside Campbell Street in Banff.
Woman charged over Banff blaze as police remain at scene of fire-hit home

Conversation