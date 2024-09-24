‘It’s the end’ for father-daughter duo’s Banff business as cafe to close

A popular Banff cafe is closing its doors after six years.

Delight Cafe, situated on 10A Boyndie Street, has announced that their last day will be on Saturday, October 26.

Run by father and daughter duo Andy and Rosie Martin, the cafe has served the Banff community for six years.

Due to rising costs, they have now decided its time to close their doors.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the cafe announced the news and emphasised they were grateful for all the support over the years.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Andy said that growing costs have forced them to close the cafe.

In the past six weeks, he said that the costs for gas and electricity have doubled.

He said: “Sadly, the books just don’t balance any longer.

“Another factor this year is the usual rise that happens after easter into the summer just hasn’t materialised.

“We’ve had far less tourists through this year compared to last year.

“In August this year, our takings were down 30% compared to last year which is obviously not sustainable – especially with rising costs.”

Rosie added: “We’ve got some very regular customers – some who come every day or once a week.

“They’ve all been very disappointed but very understanding of the situation we’re in.”

When asked if they have any hopes for opening another café in the future, Rosie said that she ‘didn’t think so’.

“We’ve given it a go and we’ve loved the last six years,” she said.

“But for us, this is the end.”

Café became ‘community hub’ for locals

Andy said: “We’ve made a lot of friends and it’s not just been a cafe, it’s been a community hub for local people.

“The community have been absolutely great and that is one of the reasons we’re so sad to have to give the cafe up.”

The pair have told customers to keep their eyes peeled for gallery and gift shop sales throughout next month before it closes on October 26.