Aberdeen bus gates poised to STAY as scrapping any ‘might annoy drivers’

Hugely unpopular bus gates which have left Aberdeen city centre traders at risk of collapse look set to remain in place – in case removing them “frustrates drivers”.

Thousands of The Press and Journal readers backed desperate calls from business bosses for a Common Sense Compromise on the measures, which was described as the “minimum” the council to do to help them survive.

The bus gates were installed on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street last year – along with a ban on right turns out of Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct.

Since they were put in, traders say they have watched footfall plummet – and takings tumble – as people wary of being fined stay away from the struggling city centre.

But a new report appears to set the stage for councillors to hammer the final nail into the campaign’s coffin next week:

Officials argue that any changes to the controversial traffic bans would “detrimentally impact bus journey times”

They suggest that removing the restrictions, as pleaded for by thousands of Aberdonians, could ultimately “frustrate drivers”

And officials warn that the cash-strapped local authority doesn’t have enough money to remove the measures anyway

Calls for common sense and compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

In light of the furious public backlash, the SNP and Lib Dems running Aberdeen City Council offered to temporarily switch off the bus gate at the top of Market Street, at the Adelphi, during the construction of the new market.

After another series of meetings with dejected business leaders, they eventually tasked officials with looking at the future of the Bridge Street bus gate too.

And at the same time, officials would see about allowing traffic to turn right from Union Terrace once more.

It was a far cry from the list of asks a brought forward by business leaders, lobbyists and The Press and Journal.

Our Common Sense Compromise was backed by more than 11,000 readers.

And now, a report is back from city officials – despite fears technological gremlins would hinder its publication.

The briefing looks to end hopes of even the limited change councillors had asked to look at.

What does the council report say about bus gate change?

Councillors will discuss the report on Wednesday.

The new dossier from city planning chief David Dunne explains that officials looked into lifting the Bridge Street traffic ban and Union Terrace restriction.

But he says they did not have “sufficient certainty” that such moves would not have a knock-on impact elsewhere.

They determined that these changes could “prejudice the further delivery of key projects within the city centre and beach masterplan” as agreed in 2022, such as the partial pedestrianisation of Union Street.

And they argue that removing the gates would probably result in such a rise in traffic that the dreaded infrastructure would later have to be reintroduced.

What’s more, the spectre of Scottish Government funding awarded for South College Street roadworks being snatched back is raised again.

‘There is a risk’

The report states: “The conditions of the grant award letter explicitly provide for Transport Scotland to recover funding from the council.

“There is risk that Transport Scotland will seek to recover funding they have provided for the project.”

A recently announced cull on public spending would make it all the more likely the Scottish Government would take the chance to reclaim all or some of the £10 million South College Street cash, according to council finance chief Jonathan Belford.

The argument is also made that the bus priority route is needed for future plans to create an Aberdeen Rapid Transit system.

Common Sense Compromise pleas fall on deaf ears

Aberdeen City Council went through each of the campaign group’s aims – providing arguments why officials could not adopt any of the measures.

The six Common Sense Compromise proposals – and the response to each in bold:

Keeping the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate

Officials “strongly agree” that this is a good idea.



Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street

This will happen to an extent, but drivers would only be able to turn left at the bottom of Market Street onto Trinity Quay.

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions

Roads boffins contend that this would “result in increased traffic volumes on key city centre streets and additional congestion, to the detriment of public”.



Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace

Officials argue this “could have safety disbenefits for active travel users and potentially negative impacts on bus journey times and reliability in the future”.

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders

It was argued this was already done when the bus gates were installed, and the current approach matches that of other Scottish cities.

Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives

Officials say there are rules that “surplus income can only be used to support the delivery of the council’s local transport strategy, which primarily seeks to support and encourage more active and sustainable travel”.

Council argues removing bus gates would ‘frustrate drivers’ in Aberdeen report

Looking into the future, officials foresee a time when any scrapped bus gates would have to be re-installed.

They say these road changes, despite the outcry from affected businesses, have “allowed a high degree of futureproofing and resilience against future traffic growth”.

And they explain that any short-term removal would create a “significant risk” of resultant traffic growth impacting air quality and bus times.

The report states: “There is therefore a risk that any measures removed in the short-term will ultimately have to be reintroduced … resulting in driver confusion and frustration.”

‘And we can’t afford to remove them’

Mr Dunne adds: “If the measures were to be amended or removed then it is likely that car and bus journey times would increase further in the future, as largely unrestricted traffic in the city centre results in further congestion.

“The traffic modelling undertaken does not give sufficient confidence that removal of any of the measures will not simply lead to further congestion and problems in the future.”

And the top official tells elected members that the local authority doesn’t have the cash to roll back the new system.

He writes: “There is currently no remaining external funding available for amendment or removal of the measures and the council does not have a capital or revenue budget to fund changes.

“So if changes to the measures are agreed, any costs of implementing those changes would require to have a source of funding identified.”

