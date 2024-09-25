Kintore woman’s 80th birthday wish comes true with motorcycle side ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore woman’s 80th birthday wish comes true with motorcycle side ride

Grampian Transport Museum helped Irene Davidson's dream of riding in a sidecar come true.

Irene with her family around the motorcycle with 80 birthday balloons in the background.
80-year-old Irene Davidson from Kintore was delighted when staff from Grampian Transport Museum helped make her dreams come true on her milestone birthday. Image: Grampian Transport Museum.
By Michelle Henderson

A Kintore pensioner has celebrated her 80th birthday in style thanks to help from a north-east museum.

For years, Irene Davidson always dreamed of feeling the wind blow through her hair while riding in a sidecar of a motorcycle.

Despite pleading with her husband Ian – a motorcycle fan and owner of a 600cc Kawasaki motorbike – to fit one, he refused fearing that “it might spoil the bike”.

As her milestone birthday approached, Irene had only one thing in mind to mark the occasion – it was now or never to “go for a ride in a sidecar”.

Grampian Transport Museum goes extra mile for 80th birthday surprise

To help make her dream a reality, Irene’s husband and daughter Sonia approached the Grampian Transport Museum at Alford for help.

Chairman Jason Dorey, an avid motorcycle enthusiast in his own right, had just the answer.

His late friend, Ed Haine, had constructed a special one-off fun sidecar, which is currently on display alongside its Royal Enfield Bullet Sixty-5 motorcycle and outfit.

Jason Dorey, chairman of the Grampian Transport Museum driving a motorcycle with 80-year-old Irene Davidson in a sidecar.
Irene was thrilled with the surprise. Image: Grampian Transport Museum.

After seeking permission from Ed’s family, his motorcycle was taken out of retirement especially for Irene.

The landmark ride also turned into a double celebration as Jason was celebrating his own birthday.

Jason said he was delighted to make her dream possible.

He said: “It was such an unusual request but it was also a happy coincidence that we have Ed’s very creative sidecar on display and the outfit is in fully roadworthy condition.

“Ed would have been delighted to see the smile on Irene’s face, it was such good fun and we were delighted to help. By coincidence, it happened to be my birthday too and they even brought me my own balloon.”

Art-themed 80th birthday cake
Irene was presented with an art-themed cake for her birthday. Image: Grampian Transport Museum.

Irene, a former nurse, was thrilled to fulfil one dream on her bucket list.

“This has been on my bucket list for a long time, but I wasn’t sure how the family would do it,” she said.

“The museum staff and Jason have all been brilliant. I have really enjoyed my day and the weather has been beautiful too.”

On her birthday, Irene – a member of a local art group- was presented with a special art-themed birthday cake.

Irene revealed that she is planning an art sale in the near future in aid of the Hyperbaric Centre at Dyce which provides invaluable services to Heart and MS patients.

