Kintore woman’s 80th birthday wish comes true with motorcycle side ride

A Kintore pensioner has celebrated her 80th birthday in style thanks to help from a north-east museum.

For years, Irene Davidson always dreamed of feeling the wind blow through her hair while riding in a sidecar of a motorcycle.

Despite pleading with her husband Ian – a motorcycle fan and owner of a 600cc Kawasaki motorbike – to fit one, he refused fearing that “it might spoil the bike”.

As her milestone birthday approached, Irene had only one thing in mind to mark the occasion – it was now or never to “go for a ride in a sidecar”.

Grampian Transport Museum goes extra mile for 80th birthday surprise

To help make her dream a reality, Irene’s husband and daughter Sonia approached the Grampian Transport Museum at Alford for help.

Chairman Jason Dorey, an avid motorcycle enthusiast in his own right, had just the answer.

His late friend, Ed Haine, had constructed a special one-off fun sidecar, which is currently on display alongside its Royal Enfield Bullet Sixty-5 motorcycle and outfit.

After seeking permission from Ed’s family, his motorcycle was taken out of retirement especially for Irene.

The landmark ride also turned into a double celebration as Jason was celebrating his own birthday.

Jason said he was delighted to make her dream possible.

He said: “It was such an unusual request but it was also a happy coincidence that we have Ed’s very creative sidecar on display and the outfit is in fully roadworthy condition.

“Ed would have been delighted to see the smile on Irene’s face, it was such good fun and we were delighted to help. By coincidence, it happened to be my birthday too and they even brought me my own balloon.”

Irene, a former nurse, was thrilled to fulfil one dream on her bucket list.

“This has been on my bucket list for a long time, but I wasn’t sure how the family would do it,” she said.

“The museum staff and Jason have all been brilliant. I have really enjoyed my day and the weather has been beautiful too.”

On her birthday, Irene – a member of a local art group- was presented with a special art-themed birthday cake.

Irene revealed that she is planning an art sale in the near future in aid of the Hyperbaric Centre at Dyce which provides invaluable services to Heart and MS patients.