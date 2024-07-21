David Knight: Aberdeen councillors’ bus gate behaviour is embarrassing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Aberdeen councillors’ bus gate behaviour is embarrassing

Historically, it's not unusual for incompetent rulers to shoot the messenger when they cannot face up to reality.

It still remains unclear how Aberdeen City Council will move forward with the city's controversial bus gates. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
It still remains unclear how Aberdeen City Council will move forward with the city's controversial bus gates. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By David Knight

I read the other day about a pamphlet called Common Sense, which had a major influence in bringing about the American Revolution.

It captured the public mood during a period of great unrest, crystallising the very essence of the argument and creating a sensible way forward, which people of all persuasions could rally around.

On a more modest level, The Press and Journal has done an exemplary job of showcasing the Common Sense Compromise, to offer an alternative solution to Aberdeen’s bus-gate fiasco, coordinating and harnessing deep concerns about the bus gates under one umbrella.

This was triggered after the controversial traffic scheme was rolled out under obscure regulations which by-passed the normal democratic process and choked off city centre trade. It created a widespread perception that the city was closed for business; as always, when those in power ignore warning signs and fail to act decisively, perception quickly becomes reality.

City council leaders cocked a deaf ear to the campaign a few days ago at an emergency meeting, and decided to continue along their ill-judged path, it would seem – despite creating a misleading impression that they were prepared to take the protest seriously and listen to sensible compromises suggested by The P&J and business leaders.

A feasibility study into possible changes to the gates layout at some vague future point was the only olive branch on offer at the meeting, despite an 11,000-name petition backing the Common Sense Compromise.

There was a pledge of sorts about this being done “as soon as possible” – which, in local government terms, sounds like a kiss of death; about as binding as old sticky tape around broken spectacles. Hoping it will all go away and the row might blow over, in other words.

As political wizard Machiavelli wrote, “wise men act at once, the foolish finally do it.”

It was pretty much a kick in the teeth for those clinging to their businesses, as the effects of the bus gates bleed them dry.

If only local council elections were next week, so the public could wield the sword of democracy at the ballot box. Instead, businesses struggling to make a living have to watch council leaders grow fat on the public purse until the next council elections in May 2027.

Let’s hope there are businesses left in the city centre by then.

It’s important to point out that the P&J campaign mirrored public dissatisfaction with the council’s damaging bus-gate policy, which was growing and intensifying for months.

Bus-gate fines imposed on countless hapless drivers were said to have frightened customers away – supported by research from a respected business improvement group, which showed footfall had collapsed dramatically.

The front page of The Press and Journal on bus gate decision day, July 3.
The front page of The Press and Journal on what was mean tot be bus gate decision day, July 3

Individual businesses came forward to reveal how bus gates were driving them to the wall. This was how the “closed for business” mantra was born, and became commonly used, before the P&J campaign entered the fray.

It is important to establish these facts. Don’t fall for propaganda peddled by deluded, politically-manipulative opportunists in the controlling SNP-Lib Dem coalition.

SNP councillor Michael Hutchison accused The P&J and business leaders of killing off trade themselves by talking about it so much. It would be laughable and nonsensical, but for the fact that such allegations were not only insulting, but also seriously misleading.

Historically, it’s not unusual for incompetent rulers to shoot the messenger when they cannot face up to reality

Don’t be taken in by such a feeble smokescreen to deflect attention from the mess created inside the town house.

Given that a shattered SNP is on a long road to rebuilding broken trust and confidence with public and media, you’d think someone at the top would have a word about daft interventions such as this. Historically, it’s not unusual for incompetent rulers to shoot the messenger when they cannot face up to reality.

An embarrassing episode in local democracy

At some point, the meeting paused for jokey banter between council elders about the old BBC sitcom Are You Being Served? (You have to be at least late-50s to get this.) Afterwards, many protesters must have wondered: Are We Being Served?

A compromise escape route from the crisis always seemed a reasonable option to defuse the situation. But the council appeared more concerned about not losing face – or millions of pounds in government penalties, after pressing on with the gates despite lack of proper public consultation.

Councillor Michael Hutchison claimed the campaign calling for compromise on bus gates had negatively impacted Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It was depressing to read the council’s car-crash of a statement after the meeting. It was confusing, lacked clarity about the future, and made no reference to the campaign – as though it never existed.

Some soothing words of reconciliation or acknowledgement that the situation could have been handled better would not have gone amiss.

This is the problem when political groups overpower council chambers; it even took 24 hours just to find out who voted.

An embarrassing episode in local democracy – small-time politics at its worst. Common sense locked out by the gates.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

New Aberdeen FC manager Jimmy Thelin plans to bring positive change to the Dons. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Moray Barber: Aberdeen can change - and it's by no means a bad thing
Keir and Victoria Starmer make their way into 10 Downing Street. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Are we about to see the return of Cool Britannia?
Exodus recently closed its doors for refurbishment and will reopen as Popworld. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Exodus, thank you for the tunes, the tinnitus and the good times
5
Motorists parking outside Union Square for their own ease are putting pedestrians at risk. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen's selfish convenience-parkers need to think of others
7
While politicians debate the future of the NHS, staff are doing everything they can to save and improve lives. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erica Munro: People who make the NHS great have no control over its 'failures'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh recently. Image: Scott Heppell/PA Wire
David Knight: SNP could rebuild its reputation like Labour did - but time is…
Moreen was won over by the new PM in 1997 on a visit to Westminster. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Will Sir Keir charm me as effectively as Tony Blair did?
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Labour must make amends for neglect of the north to win at…
Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer's GB Energy HQ
There has been outrage in relation to a recent CalMac FOI request. Image: 13threephotography/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: CalMac's astonishingly absentee board has to go

Conversation