Elgin kids left in tears as playpark gets ‘torn apart’

Moray Council has apologised to parents for not warning them that parts of Greenwards park would be dismantled.

Hundreds of locals have signed a petition to save their park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Ena Saracevic

Elgin parents have come together to save their local park after parts of it were suddenly dismantled.

Worried residents looked out of their windows yesterday morning to see workers from Moray Council dismantling their local play park near Cockmuir Place.

The park, which is behind Greenwards Primary School, is a popular spot for children to play and socialise before and after school, and during the holidays.

One mother said children were crying as they watched their local park get “torn apart”.

Some children even went up to the workers and asked them what was going on.

Moray Council vans arrived at the park yesterday and workers removed some play equipment. Image: Gary Archibald

A few weeks ago, the tunnel slide in the park was taken by the council – though residents assumed this would be replaced.

Many other parts of the park, including another slide and balance beams, were dismantled yesterday without residents being given warning.

Tracey Cook set up a petition to protect the future of the park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin parents come together to protect park’s future

A petition to save the park was created yesterday and has already garnered over 200 signatures.

Petition organiser Tracey Cook said: “We would like them to replace the park.

“We don’t want to be lied to and told that there’s no funds available.

“The council’s priorities aren’t in order, especially in regards to the kids as they love this park.

“It’s as if the council don’t want our kids to be kids anymore.”

Tracey has two children who use the park, a 10-year-old and four-year-old.

She said: “My son leaves home early so he has time to play before school.

“The park’s always busy with parents and children about.

“Out of every park in Elgin, this is probably one of the busiest.”

She also claimed that the school was not told of the plans to dismantle the park either.

Linda Douglas, Tracey Cook and Melissa Smith are three of the hundreds of residents that have signed the petition. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Mummy, what’s happened to my park?’

Linda Douglas, whose great-granddaughter uses the park, said she “had no idea” what would happen without the park.

“My great granddaughter absolutely loves it. It’s the only way I can get her to school,” she said.

“What’s there to play on now? It’s all gone.”

Melissa Smith, mother-of-three, said her son questioned her about where the park had gone.

She said: “He came up to me after school and asked ‘mummy, what’s happened to my park?’

“He was really upset, and I had to tell him that I didn’t think there were any plans for it.”

The play park before parts were demolished.

Alexander Bremner and Tara Spence have a son with a disability who “absolutely loved” the park and played there everyday.

Alexander said: “We get told by everyone that the park is magnificent.

“And then we get told by one of his teachers that it’s getting ripped down.”

Parents who spoke to the P&J said that using the new park within the school is unviable, in particular due to the fact the park is inaccessible during school hours.

Tara Spence, far left, said they were ‘absolutely gutted’ that her stepson could no longer enjoy the park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council apologises to families

A Moray Council spokesperson said that some equipment was removed from the park following their regular monthly inspection.

They said: “Some play equipment at Greenwards/Cockmuir Place has been removed following our regular monthly inspection and a third party inspection highlighted significant deterioration making it unsafe for use.

“The equipment that can be left has been made safe and our play sufficiency assessment shows there is a new playpark for ages 5-12 at Greenwards that is available outwith school hours.

“However, we’re aware that planned engagement with the local community didn’t take place and we will rectify that as we move forward when considering options for replacing removed equipment, potentially with items suitable for 0-5 years, who are not catered for currently.”

Conversation