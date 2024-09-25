Firefighters battle blaze at huge chicken shed near Turriff

A fire has broken out in the central part of a 430ft long industrial chicken shed near Turriff.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the blaze at Woodhead at 7.06am this morning.

Four crews from Turriff, Aberchider, Macduff and Old Meldrum are at the scene.

The stop sign came through at 8am, but crews remain in the area to dampen down.

It is not known if animals were harmed in the fire.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We have set four appliances to a fire in an industrial chicken shed near Turriff at Woodhead.

“Crews were tasked from Turriff, Aberchirder, Macduff and Old Meldrum.

“The fire is in the central part of an industrial chicken shed.

“We have used six breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet.”

It is understood the shed is 430ft long by 10ft wide.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.