Four new vessels steers profits for Macduff Shipyards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Four new vessels steers profits for Macduff Shipyards

The firm has begun work on its first hybrid vessel as it look towards "improving efficiency" of new builds.

By Kelly Wilson
Macduff Shipyard vessel Forever Faithful PD289. Image: Macduff Shipyard
Macduff Shipyard vessel Forever Faithful PD289. Image: Macduff Shipyard

New builds and a “healthy order book” have helped boatbuilder Macduff Shipyards celebrate a profitable year.

The business notched up an increase in pre-tax profits to £2.66 million, up from £2.59m during the 12 months to February 29 2024.

Turnover also increased slightly in the latest period to £29.1m from £28.9m for the Aberdeenshire boatbuilder.

‘Very busy’ year for Macduff Shipyards

The company, which has more than 200 employees, operates from sites in Macduff, Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Managing director John Watt said: “These accounts reflect four new vessels delivered during the year together with increased repair and refit work, our crane hire and profiling divisions have also been very busy.”

Macduff Shipyards is also playing its part in net zero effort with work started on construction of its first hybrid vessel.

Macduff Shipyards in Macduff.
Macduff Shipyards in Macduff. Image: Jason Hedges

Mr Watt said: “The yard has worked hard to improve the efficiency of its new build vessels, reducing fuel consumption and their environmental impact.

“In 2024 we have begun construction of our first hybrid vessel which will feature large battery packs so that the vessel can run overnight with zero emissions.”

Focus on young people career growth

Creating career opportunities for young people is very important to the firm with 40 currently undergoing training.

Mr Watt said: “We continue to invest heavily in our business and people and at present we have 40 young people in work experience from college, modern apprenticeships or HNC course.

“We are committed to providing a good level of services to our customer.”

As well as boat building and repairs, the company has profiling, crane hire and precision engineering operations.

Macduff Profilers cuts carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminium, and Macduff Crane Hire operates 10 mobile cranes nationally.

Macduff Precision Engineering provides a range of machining, welding and fabrication services.

‘Healthy order book’

Looking ahead the yard continues to have a healthy order book for fishing and workboats as well as ongoing refits on fishing, fish farming and oil and gas industry-related vessels.

In July, Macduff Shipyards won a multi-million-pound contract for a new workboat to supply the Scottish salmon sector.

Interior shot of the Forever Faithful. Image: Macduff Shipyards 

Mull firm Inverlussa Marine Services appointed Macduff Shipyards to design and build the 82ft vessel.

Last month the shipbuilder delivered the ‘Forever Faithful’ vessel to its new owner Andrew West.

She is intended to fish out of Peterhead, targeting primarily prawns in the North Sea region.

It is the third vessel in a series of sister ships which were all built at the companies Buckie site.

More from Business

Marc Gerrard left school at the age of 15 with the ambition of being his own boss one day. Image: RenQuip
Aberdeen tool rental boss on his £6 million revenue ambitions
(Left)  New Head of the Elgin office Scott Dunbar pictured at the firm's new headquarters with Craig MacPherson(right), who has led the Elgin office for the last 15 years.
Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park
Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Bar: City centre pub's boom in popularity proved Inverness's appetite for craft…
UK dairy farming
Labour shortages threaten UK's farming future
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex lands spicy supermarket deal
Lone traditional Scottish Highlands white croft house
Scottish crofting worth 'staggering' £588 million a year
Maya Vertigans found her client base growing while in a part-time role and now runs Planner Bee VA Services. Image: DCT Media/Planner Bee VA Services
Young Aberdeen entrepreneur on creating two businesses by the age of 25
Laura Scott holding teacup standing at Ditsy Teacup counter.
Why Ditsy Teacup owner chose running tiny Elgin cafe over move to Australia
Old Cabrach School.
New coastguard station for Gordonstoun and Cabrach former school set for transformation
Funeral director mum Kathleen MacIntosh, mortuary manager son Paul Scott, and daughter Mandy Scott, who is also in the funeral business. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Death is our life, and always has been': Meet Kathleen MacIntosh and her family…

Conversation