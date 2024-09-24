Four new vessels steers profits for Macduff Shipyards

New builds and a “healthy order book” have helped boatbuilder Macduff Shipyards celebrate a profitable year.

The business notched up an increase in pre-tax profits to £2.66 million, up from £2.59m during the 12 months to February 29 2024.

Turnover also increased slightly in the latest period to £29.1m from £28.9m for the Aberdeenshire boatbuilder.

‘Very busy’ year for Macduff Shipyards

The company, which has more than 200 employees, operates from sites in Macduff, Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Managing director John Watt said: “These accounts reflect four new vessels delivered during the year together with increased repair and refit work, our crane hire and profiling divisions have also been very busy.”

Macduff Shipyards is also playing its part in net zero effort with work started on construction of its first hybrid vessel.

Mr Watt said: “The yard has worked hard to improve the efficiency of its new build vessels, reducing fuel consumption and their environmental impact.

“In 2024 we have begun construction of our first hybrid vessel which will feature large battery packs so that the vessel can run overnight with zero emissions.”

Focus on young people career growth

Creating career opportunities for young people is very important to the firm with 40 currently undergoing training.

Mr Watt said: “We continue to invest heavily in our business and people and at present we have 40 young people in work experience from college, modern apprenticeships or HNC course.

“We are committed to providing a good level of services to our customer.”

As well as boat building and repairs, the company has profiling, crane hire and precision engineering operations.

Macduff Profilers cuts carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminium, and Macduff Crane Hire operates 10 mobile cranes nationally.

Macduff Precision Engineering provides a range of machining, welding and fabrication services.

‘Healthy order book’

Looking ahead the yard continues to have a healthy order book for fishing and workboats as well as ongoing refits on fishing, fish farming and oil and gas industry-related vessels.

In July, Macduff Shipyards won a multi-million-pound contract for a new workboat to supply the Scottish salmon sector.

Mull firm Inverlussa Marine Services appointed Macduff Shipyards to design and build the 82ft vessel.

Last month the shipbuilder delivered the ‘Forever Faithful’ vessel to its new owner Andrew West.

She is intended to fish out of Peterhead, targeting primarily prawns in the North Sea region.

It is the third vessel in a series of sister ships which were all built at the companies Buckie site.