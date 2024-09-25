Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen

A teenage crook who is believed to be on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen, according to police.

Patrick Harty, 19, who is from the Cottingley Springs area of Leeds is wanted on recall to prison.

He also has links to Barnsley, Doncaster and Bradford.

He is described as a white male of a slim build with no facial hair.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information on the whereabouts of Harty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240486502.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.