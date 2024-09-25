Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen

The public is advised not to approach Patrick Harty.

By Ross Hempseed
Teen crook Patrick Harty, 19. Image: West Yorkshire Police.
Teen crook Patrick Harty, 19. Image: West Yorkshire Police.

A teenage crook who is believed to be on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen, according to police.

Patrick Harty, 19, who is from the Cottingley Springs area of Leeds is wanted on recall to prison.

He also has links to Barnsley, Doncaster and Bradford.

He is described as a white male of a slim build with no facial hair.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information on the whereabouts of Harty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240486502.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The former Laurencekirk drill hall could become a family home. Image: Google Street View
Crumbling Laurencekirk drill hall 'in extremely bad state' could be turned into home
A video of Aberdeen councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating the announcement Aberdeen will be home to GB Energy has gone viral. Image: Dan Martin/Twitter.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
Emergency response at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New details reveal water supply issues hampered firefighters at Stoneywood Mill blaze
Beach Boulevard
'Temporary closure' of Beach Boulevard will be in place until new parks are completed…
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and 'eat' police in Aberdeen
Aberdonian Jenna Innes had the audience eating out the palm of her hand as she took to the stage in the lead role of Heathers The Musical.
Review: Aberdeen actress steals the show as Heathers the Musical comes to town
Breaking news logo
Firefighters battle blaze at huge chicken shed near Turriff
Westhill Golf Club. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick.
Westhill members club together to pull golf course out of financial hole
Roadworks on the busy street begin this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen drivers facing lengthy delays as roadworks hit busy Bridge of Don street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thief caught with 'pockets loaded' full of £1 coins after breaking into own mum's…