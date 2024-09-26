Man taken to hospital after ‘incident’ at Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man taken to hospital after ‘incident’ at Port of Aberdeen

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident at Streamline Shipping Group.

By Ellie Milne
Fire engine and police van at Streamline Shipping
Emergency services were called at about 11am. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at Port of Aberdeen.

Emergency services rushed to the Streamline Shipping freight terminal in the Palmerston Quay at about 11am.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An ambulance, trauma team and special operations team were all dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics transferred a male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A spokesperson from the fire service said crews were called by the ambulance service to assist at 11.11am.

Workers from Streamline Shipping were seen escorting emergency vehicles into the yard at the freight terminal.

Streamline Shipping freight yard with emergency services in attendance
Emergency services are in attendance at Streamline Shipping. Image: DC Thomson.

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “Port of Aberdeen is aware of an ongoing incident at Streamline Shipping Group and emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 11.07am today to attend an incident on Market Street in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our trauma team and special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police and Streamline Shipping have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

