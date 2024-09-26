Man taken to hospital after ‘incident’ at Port of Aberdeen

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at Port of Aberdeen.

Emergency services rushed to the Streamline Shipping freight terminal in the Palmerston Quay at about 11am.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An ambulance, trauma team and special operations team were all dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics transferred a male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A spokesperson from the fire service said crews were called by the ambulance service to assist at 11.11am.

Workers from Streamline Shipping were seen escorting emergency vehicles into the yard at the freight terminal.

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “Port of Aberdeen is aware of an ongoing incident at Streamline Shipping Group and emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 11.07am today to attend an incident on Market Street in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our trauma team and special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police and Streamline Shipping have been contacted for comment.

