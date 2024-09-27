Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A96 near Huntly

A woman has been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Huntly.

The crash, which happened near Huntly on the A96 at around 12.50pm, has restricted the road in both directions.

A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ‘as a precaution’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Friday, 27 September, 2024, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A96 near Huntly.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“Recovery has been arranged.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance with two appliances.

Motorists should ‘approach with caution’

The road has been restricted in both directions since around 1.20pm.

Traffic Scotland posted: “A96 at Huntly is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should approach with caution.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

