Revealed: Plans to transform Inverness care home into flats

A redundant Inverness care home could soon become a safe haven for retired people through the creation of residential flats.

Cradlehall Care Home has lain vacant since April after inspectors condemned the property.

Investigations carried out by the Care Inspectorate found “serious and significant concerns.”

The Inverness care facility was found to be unclean leaving residents “at risk of harm” while being ignored for long periods of time.

A damning report found residents had lost weight, prompting concerns about their access to food and fluids.

Ultimately, officials were granted a court order to shut the 50-bed premises down.

Inverness care home could’ve given new lease of life

Five months on, developers from Sitepride Ltd have proposed to refurbish the two-storey property to make room for more than a dozen residential flats.

The ground floor would be divided into 17 self-contained flats, accompanied by a caretaker flat on the first floor.

The properties will be marketed to those over 55.

Each two-bedroom unit will have its own front and back door, leading into an open-plan living space, featuring the main kitchen, dining area and sitting room.

Leading off from the main living space would be the two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Each flat is configured differently, depending on its location within the building’s existing footprint.

However, space has been allocated for all flats to have a private rear garden, while some will benefit from a front garden also.

Developers also propose extending the road to the rear of the building to provide greater access and parking, creating an allocation of 30 spaces.

Meanwhile, the first floor will be configured into a three-bedroom caretaker’s flat.

The plans have been lodged with the Highland Council for full planning approval.

Morven Wallis, owner of Gallery Hair and Beauty backed the plans but stressed ample parking must be made available to prevent further strain on the neighbouring retail park.

She said: “I think the fact that it’s for over 55’s, I’m happy with that because at least it won’t be left empty. If it was below that age group, I don’t think so.

“There is the element of traffic. The nursing home had a car park for visitors.

“The traffic is bad enough as it is around here so that’s one element I feel they would have to address.

“Our car park within the retail area is always full, so they would have to make sure they had car parking facilities for the residents so they wouldn’t overspill into our car park.”

Cradlehall and Westhill Community Council have also been contacted for comment.