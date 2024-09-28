Revealed: Plans to transform Inverness care home into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Plans to transform Inverness care home into flats

Local businesswoman backs the project but raises concerns about parking.

By Michelle Henderson
Entrance to Cradlehall care home in Inverness with minibus outside.
Cradlehall care home has been closed since April. Image: Google Street View.

A redundant Inverness care home could soon become a safe haven for retired people through the creation of residential flats.

Cradlehall Care Home has lain vacant since April after inspectors condemned the property.

Investigations carried out by the Care Inspectorate found “serious and significant concerns.”

The Inverness care facility was found to be unclean leaving residents “at risk of harm” while being ignored for long periods of time.

View of Cradlehall care home and their former minibus
Developers propose turning the former care home into residential accommodation for retired people. Image: Google Street View.

A damning report found residents had lost weight, prompting concerns about their access to food and fluids.

Ultimately, officials were granted a court order to shut the 50-bed premises down. 

Inverness care home could’ve given new lease of life

Five months on, developers from Sitepride Ltd have proposed to refurbish the two-storey property to make room for more than a dozen residential flats.

The ground floor would be divided into 17 self-contained flats, accompanied by a caretaker flat on the first floor.

The properties will be marketed to those over 55.

Diagram shows the proposed layout of flats in the existing footprint of the former Cradlehall care home in Inverness.
The diagram – created by Convery Prenty Shields Architects – shows the proposed layout of flats in the existing footprint of the former Cradlehall care home in Inverness. Image: ConveryPrentyShields Architects

Each two-bedroom unit will have its own front and back door, leading into an open-plan living space, featuring the main kitchen, dining area and sitting room.

Leading off from the main living space would be the two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Each flat is configured differently, depending on its location within the building’s existing footprint.

However, space has been allocated for all flats to have a private rear garden, while some will benefit from a front garden also.

Cradlehall care home
Each of the 17 two-bedroom flats will have its own private garden to the rear. Image: Google Street View.

Developers also propose extending the road to the rear of the building to provide greater access and parking, creating an allocation of 30 spaces.

Meanwhile, the first floor will be configured into a three-bedroom caretaker’s flat.

The plans have been lodged with the Highland Council for full planning approval.

Morven Wallis, owner of Gallery Hair and Beauty backed the plans but stressed ample parking must be made available to prevent further strain on the neighbouring retail park.

She said: “I think the fact that it’s for over 55’s, I’m happy with that because at least it won’t be left empty. If it was below that age group, I don’t think so.

“There is the element of traffic. The nursing home had a car park for visitors.

“The traffic is bad enough as it is around here so that’s one element I feel they would have to address.

“Our car park within the retail area is always full, so they would have to make sure they had car parking facilities for the residents so they wouldn’t overspill into our car park.”

Cradlehall and Westhill Community Council have also been contacted for comment.

