Aberdeen v Hearts: Jimmy Thelin goes for win 13 against potentially travel-weary Jambos – plus, Dons Score Predictor League info

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Hearts: Jimmy Thelin goes for win 13 against potentially travel-weary Jambos – plus, Dons Score Predictor League info

An Aberdeen victory over Hearts on Sunday would be big, including giving Jimmy Thelin his own piece of Scottish football history... But will Duk play?

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin can set a new Scottish football best start record this weekend.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin can set a new Scottish football best start record this weekend.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen face Hearts in the Premiership on Sunday and the on-form Dons could already strike a big blow to their visitors’ top-three hopes.

Jimmy Thelin’s currently second-placed Reds – with their 100% record to start the season, including six top-flight wins so far – will go 19 points clear of their rock-bottom rivals with victory at Pittodrie (that’s with a game in hand!).

The result would mean Thelin’s flying side would need to record seven fewer league wins than the Jambos over the remainder of the campaign for the Tynecastle outfit to even have a chance of finishing above them – something ex-Dons striker Duncan Shearer thinks wouldn’t be feasible. It would certainly be unlikely.

Finishing third would guarantee the Dons a return to the European stage next season -however, the way things are going under Thelin, the Red Army may be thinking a bit bigger than third…

Can Jimmy Thelin set new Scottish record for best dugout start?

In watching his team beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park last weekend, Thelin tied former Celtic gaffer Martin O’Neill for the best-ever start to a managerial job at a Scottish league club, with 12 successive victories.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 2-0 at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Should the Dons beat Hearts, it will be a flawless 13 wins from 13 for the Swede, and he will set a new standalone mark.

Though doubters have pointed to six of Thelin’s early victories as Reds boss coming against lower-league opponents in the Premier Sports Cup, the fact a win over the Jambos would mean he is just TWO successes from equalling Aberdeen’s highest-ever run of wins should hammer home how remarkable the start to the campaign has been.

A 15-victory old Division One streak achieved under Eddie Turnbull almost saw the Dons beat a dominant Celtic side to the title in 1971.

Should the current squad hit the magic number 15 after the international break – which would mean beating the champions in the Premiership at Parkhead for win number 14 – title dreams (or at least aspirations of finishing above Rangers) would start to feel more vivid.

Will Conference League win make or break visitors Hearts?

Before then, though, Aberdeen must defeat Hearts – who had been having a torrid start to their season.

Last season’s third-place Premiership finishers are without a permanent manager, the axe falling on Steven Naismith after eight straight losses, and following a struggle to deal with the demands of European and domestic commitments. Something Aberdeen experienced under Barry Robson last season.

However, Jambos caretaker gaffer Liam Fox – formerly a coach with the Dons – led the Gorgie side to a thrilling Uefa Conference League win over Belarusian outfit Dinamo Minsk on Thursday night, despite an arduous journey to play their rivals on neutral territory in Azerbaijan.

Yan Dhanda of Hearts celebrates scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Dinamo Minsk and Heart of Midlothian at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumqayit, Azerbaijan. Image: Shutterstock.

Hearts secured the victory in stoppage time via an unlikely header from Yan Dhanda.

They will now fly directly to the Granite City in an attempt to reduce the travel-strain on their players before Sunday’s Premiership clash with the Dons.

However, will they arrive with tired legs ready to be exploited by Thelin’s high-pressing, quick-attacking Reds? Or will the visitors be emboldened after securing three admirable European points?

Will Duk play?

Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club's travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2=1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club’s travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2=1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

DukWatch is a fixture of the Aberdeen pre-game talking points at present after his return from self-enforced summer exile.

The attacker was included in a Thelin match-day squad for the first time for the win at Dundee, but did not come off the bench – even though top-scorer Pape Gueye was not available due to injury.

It has since been confirmed forward Gueye will be missing until January after suffering a serious quadricep tear, which has surely moved Cape Verde international Duk up in boss Thelin’s thoughts.

But enough be in the starting line-up on Sunday? Or, more likely, to be used as an impact substitute? Time will tell…

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v Hearts game on Saturday is “Mitov”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here –  with the deadline for match-day seven entries noon on Sunday.

Our writers’ Aberdeen v Hearts score predictions…

Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen 3 – Hearts 0

Paul Chalk: Aberdeen 2 – Hearts 1

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen 2 – Hearts 0

Paul Third: Aberdeen 4 – Hearts 1

Callum Law: Aberdeen 2 – Hearts 0

Andy Skinner: Aberdeen 3 – Hearts 0

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Pape Gueye surgery update
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: My advice to Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye during injury rehab
Jim Leighton has urged men to get their prostates checked.
Interview: 'Not quite an Aberdonian" Jim Leighton on why he's helping raise awareness of…
Dante Polvara pictured at Pittodrie Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin details Dante Polvara's new role as set-piece specialist
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B at Spain Park in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday October 2 2024. Aberdeen goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols marshalling his defence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Rodrigo Vitols: How coach Craig Hinchcliffe and No.1 Dimitar Mitov are helping young Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 17, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Alan Shearer believes Aberdeen league title win would be great for Scottish football
2
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk can return to level where he is a 'nightmare' for opponents,…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Steve Tosh: Hearts can forget catching Aberdeen in Premiership if they lose at Pittodrie
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen blow as striker Pape Gueye ruled out for FOUR months
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet should be in Scotland squad

Conversation