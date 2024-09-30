Bryan Adams set to play Aberdeen during 2025 world tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bryan Adams set to play Aberdeen during 2025 world tour

The Canadian superstar will perform at P&J Live on his Roll With the Punches tour.

By Louise Glen
bryan adams to play aberdeen
Bryan Adams. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Rockstar Bryan Adams is set to perform in Aberdeen as part of a new world tour.

The Canadian superstar will play P&J Live next year as he promotes his forthcoming new album Roll With the Punches.

The gig, on Sunday May 11 2025, is one of only two stops in Scotland.

Adams said: “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences.

“We’re gonna sing and rock the roof of these arenas.”

bryan adams aberdeen
Fans enjoying Bryan Adams’ show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “Bryan Adams is a favourite here in the north-east of Scotland and we are thrilled to welcome him back to P&J Live next year for another incredible show.

“With some great announcements over the past few months, we’re looking forward to an exciting and diverse line-up as we head into and surpass 2025.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday (October 2) at 9am for existing members of the Bryan Adams mailing list.

Tickets will be available for general sale from Friday October 4 at 9am.

Customers of phone network Three can also access presale tickets.

