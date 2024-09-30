Bryan Adams set to play Aberdeen during 2025 world tour

Rockstar Bryan Adams is set to perform in Aberdeen as part of a new world tour.

The Canadian superstar will play P&J Live next year as he promotes his forthcoming new album Roll With the Punches.

The gig, on Sunday May 11 2025, is one of only two stops in Scotland.

Adams said: “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences.

“We’re gonna sing and rock the roof of these arenas.”

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “Bryan Adams is a favourite here in the north-east of Scotland and we are thrilled to welcome him back to P&J Live next year for another incredible show.

“With some great announcements over the past few months, we’re looking forward to an exciting and diverse line-up as we head into and surpass 2025.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday (October 2) at 9am for existing members of the Bryan Adams mailing list.

Tickets will be available for general sale from Friday October 4 at 9am.

Customers of phone network Three can also access presale tickets.