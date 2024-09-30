Stonehaven coastguard volunteer to retire after 41 years of saving lives

A Stonehaven man who is one of HM Coastguard’s longest serving volunteers is retiring after 41 years of service.

Colin Moir, 59, was out mending his nets after a day of fishing in 1983 when he was asked to help out with a coastguard exercise.

Now, in 2024 and 1,500 incidents later, he has been honoured with a special presentation at Stonehaven’s Sea Cadets’ base to thank him for four decades of service to the organisation.

Colin, originally from Hatton, was part of the Stonehaven Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT).

He went on to lead the group for 26 years when he became Station Officer in 1994.

Ever since, Colin said he has been “proud” to “help keep people safe on the coast and at sea.”

Colin was presented with a HM Coastguard Long Service Award at the base.

He was also awarded a British Empire Medal this year in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Stonehaven CRT ‘is in good hands’

Colin will now retire for good, however, the Moir family will still remain at the helm of Stonehaven CRT through his son Stuart.

Colin’s wife, Susan, was also part of the station until 1989 when she became pregnant with another son, Glen, who is also a Coastguard Rescue Officer.

Colin said: “I’m very proud of my four decades with HM Coastguard, helping to keep people safe on the coast and at sea.

“It was an honour to be waved off by my team and fellow emergency services colleagues.

“Things have changed a lot since I enrolled in 1983.

“Especially the technology which has gone from wellies and cork lifejackets to the modern service it is today.”

Phil Skingle, Senior Coastal Operations Officer, added: “We’ll miss Colin hugely, but his dedication and skills have been passed to the current generation of coastguards who will continue in his footsteps.”