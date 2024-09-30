Stonehaven coastguard volunteer to retire after 41 years of saving lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven coastguard volunteer to retire after 41 years of saving lives

By Graham Fleming
Colin Moir was thanked for 41 years of service. Image: HM Coastguard
A Stonehaven man who is one of HM Coastguard’s longest serving volunteers is retiring after 41 years of service.

Colin Moir, 59, was out mending his nets after a day of fishing in 1983 when he was asked to help out with a coastguard exercise.

Now, in 2024 and 1,500 incidents later, he has been honoured with a special presentation at Stonehaven’s Sea Cadets’ base to thank him for four decades of service to the organisation.

Assistant Chief Coastguard for Scotland and Northern Ireland Pat O’Callaghan (left) presents Colin Moir with his award. Image: Craig Masson/HM Coastguard

Colin, originally from Hatton, was part of the Stonehaven Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT).

He went on to lead the group for 26 years when he became Station Officer in 1994.

Ever since, Colin said he has been “proud” to “help keep people safe on the coast and at sea.”

Colin was presented with a HM Coastguard Long Service Award at the base.

He was also awarded a British Empire Medal this year in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Stonehaven CRT ‘is in good hands’

Colin will now retire for good, however, the Moir family will still remain at the helm of Stonehaven CRT through his son Stuart.

Colin’s wife, Susan, was also part of the station until 1989 when she became pregnant with another son, Glen, who is also a Coastguard Rescue Officer.

Colin said: “I’m very proud of my four decades with HM Coastguard, helping to keep people safe on the coast and at sea.

The Moir family will remain at the helm of Stonehaven CRT. Image: HM Coastguard.

“It was an honour to be waved off by my team and fellow emergency services colleagues.

“Things have changed a lot since I enrolled in 1983.

“Especially the technology which has gone from wellies and cork lifejackets to the modern service it is today.”

Phil Skingle, Senior Coastal Operations Officer, added: “We’ll miss Colin hugely, but his dedication and skills have been passed to the current generation of coastguards who will continue in his footsteps.”

