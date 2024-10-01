Bensons for Beds to open new store in Aberdeen retail park

Bensons for Beds will open a second store in Aberdeen.

The major furniture retailer as the name suggests specialises in beds along with mattresses, bedding and home furniture.

They have more than 170 stores across the UK including one in Aberdeen already located at Union Square Retail Park between TK Maxx and Mountain Warehouse.

Bensons for Beds is now expanding by moving into a vacant unit in Kittybrewster Retail Park.

The unit used to be Carpet Right which closed back in August after the company fell into administration.

Bensons for Beds then swooped in and bought several Carpetright units including the one at Kittybrewster.

Signs have gone up on the windows that say “New Store Coming Soon” with the Bensons for Beds branding.

Bensons for Beds will join stores such as Halfords, Pure Gym, McDonald’s, TK Maxx, JD Sports, DFS, Wren, SCS, and another bed specialist Dreams.

The store is due to open on Saturday October 5.

Bensons for Beds has been approached for comment.