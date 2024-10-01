Bensons for Beds to open new store in Aberdeen retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bensons for Beds to open new store in Aberdeen retail park

The furniture retailer already has a unit in Union Square.

By Ross Hempseed
Bensons for Beds to move into old Carpetright. Image: DC Thomson.

Bensons for Beds will open a second store in Aberdeen.

The major furniture retailer as the name suggests specialises in beds along with mattresses, bedding and home furniture.

They have more than 170 stores across the UK including one in Aberdeen already located at Union Square Retail Park between TK Maxx and Mountain Warehouse.

Bensons for Beds is now expanding by moving into a vacant unit in Kittybrewster Retail Park.

The unit used to be Carpet Right which closed back in August after the company fell into administration.

Bensons for Beds then swooped in and bought several Carpetright units including the one at Kittybrewster.

New Store Coming Soon signs have been put up. Image: DC Thomson.

Signs have gone up on the windows that say “New Store Coming Soon” with the Bensons for Beds branding.

Bensons for Beds will join stores such as Halfords, Pure Gym, McDonald’s, TK Maxx, JD Sports, DFS, Wren, SCS, and another bed specialist Dreams.

The store is due to open on Saturday October 5.

Bensons for Beds has been approached for comment.

Conversation