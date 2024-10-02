Laurencekirk upcycler bringing sparkle to old furniture to feature on hit TV show

A Laurencekirk furniture artist making a name for herself with colourful upcycling projects is about to feature on a hit TV show.

This autumn, Sarah Haugh will appear in an episode of the BBC One programme Money for Nothing.

Her business, Adore Once More, takes unloved items and turns them into bespoke furniture pieces.

Presenter JJ Chalmers visited the Aberdeenshire studio back in January, with Sarah’s episode set to air imminently.

Restoring items is a clear passion for the 58-year-old, who has turned around 70 items since she began four years ago.

All of the items the artist works on have been damaged or in poor condition.

Laurencekirk artist has upcycled over 70 items

Moving to Scotland 30 years ago, Sarah has been based in Laurencekirk for 25 years.

Sarah said: “I was brought up to look after what we have.

“It’s really taken off but I’m not sure many people know that I’m based here!

“Being semi-rural it’s not as easy to be seen as what it is in a city.

“Although saying that I’ve never stopped in the four years that I have been doing this.

“I want to show people what can be done and inspire them to make use of what they’ve got really.

Sarah sees many positives in following her passion for upcycling.

Sarah said: “Giving these items a new life is great for the environment and it’s lovely to see people so overjoyed with them.

“People tend to throw things away or put them on a bonfire, and end up buying flatpack!”

Sarah’s signature look is her eye-catching pink dungarees, which is an element clients sometimes want incorporated into their designs.

Sarah said: “I’m renowned for my pink dungarees and I’ve had clients ask for that style to be involved in what I produce.”

BBC to showcase Laurencekirk artist Sarah Haugh

It was because of the quality of Sarah’s work that the daytime tv show contacted her.

Sarah said: “The BBC had seen my work on Instagram and got in touch with me to appear on the show.

“I was told that the episode would air in Autumn, which obviously is now so I hope it’s shown soon.”

To see more of Sarah’s work you can check out her instagram.