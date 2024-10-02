Conor Gethins on bringing Ali Gillies back to Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conor Gethins on bringing Ali Gillies back to Clachnacuddin

The midfield has returned to Grant Street Park after a spell with Nairn County

By Callum Law
Ali Gillies, pictured, during his first spell with Clachnacuddin is back at Grant Street Park.
Ali Gillies, pictured, during his first spell with Clachnacuddin is back at Grant Street Park.

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins is thrilled to have brought Ali Gillies back to Grant Street Park.

The midfielder began his Breedon Highland League career with the Lilywhites before switching to local rivals Nairn County in March 2023.

But Gillies is now back at Clach and Gethins is pleased to added the 22-year-old, particularly with summer signing Gavin Morrison set to miss the rest of the season with a knew injury.

Gillies is cup-tied for Clach’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Inverness Athletic tonight, but could feature against Rothes in the league on Saturday.

Gethins said: “It’s a really good signing for us, particularly with Gavin Morrison being out injured.

“We’ve maybe been missing a midfielder who will play certain passes and calm things down at times.

“The boys we’ve got have been excellent, Rorie Macleod has come in after not starting at the beginning of the season and he’s been superb.

“Jack MacKay’s work-rate and what he does for the team gives us something different to what everyone else does.

Conor Gethins.

“Fergus Adams has come in and done well and he’s still learning as well and we’re helping him with that.

“Ali may only be 22, but he brings a real calmness and composure and is very good at keeping the ball.

“I’m delighted to add Ali to our squad. Clach is his club and I know he’ll give everything as we try to kick on.

“I’ve got no complaints with our other midfielders because they’ve been excellent.

“Saturday (3-1 Scottish Cup win against Nairn) was their best performance so far this season I felt with how aggressive they were and how they dominated the midfield.

“Adding Ali into that mix is what we’re needing, I’ve played with Ali and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

