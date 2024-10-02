Conor Gethins on bringing Ali Gillies back to Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins is thrilled to have brought Ali Gillies back to Grant Street Park.

The midfielder began his Breedon Highland League career with the Lilywhites before switching to local rivals Nairn County in March 2023.

But Gillies is now back at Clach and Gethins is pleased to added the 22-year-old, particularly with summer signing Gavin Morrison set to miss the rest of the season with a knew injury.

Gillies is cup-tied for Clach’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Inverness Athletic tonight, but could feature against Rothes in the league on Saturday.

Gethins said: “It’s a really good signing for us, particularly with Gavin Morrison being out injured.

“We’ve maybe been missing a midfielder who will play certain passes and calm things down at times.

“The boys we’ve got have been excellent, Rorie Macleod has come in after not starting at the beginning of the season and he’s been superb.

“Jack MacKay’s work-rate and what he does for the team gives us something different to what everyone else does.

“Fergus Adams has come in and done well and he’s still learning as well and we’re helping him with that.

“Ali may only be 22, but he brings a real calmness and composure and is very good at keeping the ball.

“I’m delighted to add Ali to our squad. Clach is his club and I know he’ll give everything as we try to kick on.

“I’ve got no complaints with our other midfielders because they’ve been excellent.

“Saturday (3-1 Scottish Cup win against Nairn) was their best performance so far this season I felt with how aggressive they were and how they dominated the midfield.

“Adding Ali into that mix is what we’re needing, I’ve played with Ali and I’m looking forward to working with him.”