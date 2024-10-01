Aboyne teen taken to hospital after air ambulance called to school

Emergency services – including an air ambulance – were sent to Aboyne Academy today following a medical issue at the school.

The incident happened at around 11am.

A Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was sent to the school – located 14 miles to the west of Banchory – to support medical staff from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed a pupil was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in Aberdeen for further treatment.

A spokesman for the local authority told STV News: “A pupil at Aboyne Academy required medical assistance this morning.

“The ambulance service, including the air ambulance, attended, and the pupil was transferred by road to hospital.”

‘We dispatched one ambulance and one air ambulance to the scene’

A spokesman for the ambulance service added: “We received a call at 10.58am to attend an incident on Bridgeview Road, Aboyne.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one air ambulance to the scene. One patient was transported to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.”