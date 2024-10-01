The six north and north-east hotels rated ‘outstanding’ by Michelin Guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The six north and north-east hotels rated ‘outstanding’ by Michelin Guide

The prestigious guide has unveiled its best-rated hotels in the UK.

By Ross Hempseed
Six hotels in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands were featured in this year's list of best hotels. Image: Supplied.
Six hotels in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands were featured in this year's list of best hotels. Image: Supplied.

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its best-rated hotels in the UK, with several hotels in the north and north-east recognised as “outstanding”.

The guide has gone through a major refresh of its hotel selection, which now includes more than 5,000 worldwide.

Inspectors have been scouring the UK, looking at all hotels offering a unique and pleasurable experience.

These are then rated similarly to the restaurant guide, awarding one, two or three keys.

Now, the list of those “outstanding” hotels has been revealed – with several from the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

The Fife Arms in Braemar. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fife Arms in Braemar scored two keys – the highest placement for the north and north-east.

The hotel has long been associated with luxury and royalty and is a five-star boutique hotel known for its food and whisky offerings.

Kinloch Lodge, Skye
The Kinloch Lodge Hotel, on the Isle of Skye is surrounded by stunning scenery. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Five hotels were awarded one key by the Michelin Guide, dotted around the Highlands, with one on the Isle of Skye.

Kinloch Lodge near Sleat, Skye, was recognised by the guide for its “humble and unpretentious” atmosphere with a highly-regarded restaurant run by chef Marcello Tully.

Links House at the Royal Dornoch Golf Club is a golf lovers paradise as the first tee is a mere 50ft from the door.

Links House hotel in Dornoch. Image: Jonathan James Perkins

On the smaller side, it has 15 rooms, which all have a different character.

Glenmorangie House is located just south of Tain and takes its name from the nearby whisky distillery.

The hotel is a country house known for its vibrant and colourful decor while guests dine at a communal table, creating an inviting and intimate dining experience.

Inside Glenmorangie House. Image: Glenmorangie House
The luxury hotel sleeps up to 18 guests at a time. Image: Emily Sandifer
The views from Foyers Lodge are breath-taking. Image: Emily Sandifer.

Foyers Lodge is a 19th-century Victorian house on the shores of Loch Ness, making use of its wild and scenic setting, with panoramic views out over the loch.

The owners who live on-site have decorated the hotel in a handsome and distinctive contemporary-classic style, according to the Michelin Guide.

Newhall Mains near Dingwall. Image: Newhall Mains.
The hotel has its own airstrip. Image: Newhall Mains.

Newhall Mains, built from a 19th-century stone farm complex near Dingwall, is a country hotel which combines historical charm with contemporary luxury.

A grass airstrip makes Newhall Mains a particular favourite among private pilots.

To find out more about these hotels visit the Michelin Guide’s website. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

road near the school
Countesswells parents make desperate plea for safety measures around primary school
Much of the back building was destroyed in the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Vovem fire 'not suspicious' as new images reveal extent of devastating blaze
Aboyne Academy.
Aboyne teen taken to hospital after air ambulance called to school
Charles McCombie stalker a woman for over two months, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard. Image: DC Thomson.
'Obsessed' Banchory stalker's pizza delivery to scared woman's home
Duncan MacDonald Sr, Duncan MacDonald Jnr and Conor MacDonald
Two Duncan MacDonalds: Cowboy roofer's sons involved in cons across Aberdeenshire
Alford and District Men's Shed will take over the former council garages for just £1. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Vandalised council garages handed to Alford Men's Shed for just £1 - as base…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drug addict has been locked up for jumping a vulnerable man at a Tesco cash machine in Aberdeen. Shaun Lerche pounced on his unsuspecting victim as he withdrew ?20 from the Great Northern Road ATM Picture shows; Cash machine outside Tesco on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drug addict mugged vulnerable man at Aberdeen cash machine
Bensons for Beds to move into old Carpetright. Image: DC Thomson.
Bensons for Beds to open new store in Aberdeen retail park
Millie Wilson and Stevie Paterson pictured on graduation day. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Smiles and cheers as Nescol graduations take over Aberdeen Music Hall
Entrance to Balmoral tour
Balmoral winter tours: £250 tickets go on sale as King opens castle to guests

Conversation