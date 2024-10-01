The six north and north-east hotels rated ‘outstanding’ by Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its best-rated hotels in the UK, with several hotels in the north and north-east recognised as “outstanding”.

The guide has gone through a major refresh of its hotel selection, which now includes more than 5,000 worldwide.

Inspectors have been scouring the UK, looking at all hotels offering a unique and pleasurable experience.

These are then rated similarly to the restaurant guide, awarding one, two or three keys.

Now, the list of those “outstanding” hotels has been revealed – with several from the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

The Fife Arms in Braemar scored two keys – the highest placement for the north and north-east.

The hotel has long been associated with luxury and royalty and is a five-star boutique hotel known for its food and whisky offerings.

Five hotels were awarded one key by the Michelin Guide, dotted around the Highlands, with one on the Isle of Skye.

Kinloch Lodge near Sleat, Skye, was recognised by the guide for its “humble and unpretentious” atmosphere with a highly-regarded restaurant run by chef Marcello Tully.

Links House at the Royal Dornoch Golf Club is a golf lovers paradise as the first tee is a mere 50ft from the door.

On the smaller side, it has 15 rooms, which all have a different character.

Glenmorangie House is located just south of Tain and takes its name from the nearby whisky distillery.

The hotel is a country house known for its vibrant and colourful decor while guests dine at a communal table, creating an inviting and intimate dining experience.

Foyers Lodge is a 19th-century Victorian house on the shores of Loch Ness, making use of its wild and scenic setting, with panoramic views out over the loch.

The owners who live on-site have decorated the hotel in a handsome and distinctive contemporary-classic style, according to the Michelin Guide.

Newhall Mains, built from a 19th-century stone farm complex near Dingwall, is a country hotel which combines historical charm with contemporary luxury.

A grass airstrip makes Newhall Mains a particular favourite among private pilots.

To find out more about these hotels visit the Michelin Guide’s website.