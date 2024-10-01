Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin sets ‘consistent’ European qualification target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin sets ‘consistent’ European qualification target

Thelin guided former club Elfsborg into Europe, where they are competing against a host of big clubs in the Europa League this season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is determined to lead the Pittodrie club back to European action on a regular basis.

The Swede accepts Euro qualification is important for the club, supporters and the players.

Aberdeen banked around £7million from Europe last season when they competed in the group stage of the Uefa Conference League.

The Dons finished third in a group which included 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

However, the Reds missed out on Euro qualification for this campaign when due to finishing in the bottom six of the Premiership.

Thelin took on the Aberdeen managerial role in the summer, having already secured Elfsborg’s European qualification for this season.

Swedish top-flight outfit Elfsborg are currently competing in the Europa League.

In the battle to get Aberdeen back into Europe, the Dons boss has racked up a perfect six wins from six games in the Premiership so far.

The in-form Dons are already 16 points ahead of Hearts, who finished third in the Premiership last season.

Thelin’s Reds host Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday and victory will extend their advantage to a 19 point chasm – with a game in hand.

Hearts, currently bottom of the Premiership, face Dinamo Minsk of Belarus at a neutral venue in Azerbaijan in the Conference League on Thursday.

Thelin said: “It is better for Aberdeen in the future to be there in Europe again.

“We have been there and we have to look forward to it again.

“I take this challenge, but I think it is important to be consistent to play in Europe.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
“It is important for the club, supporters and it is really important for the players to cope with that tempo of games.

“That is where you want to be, on that level to feel good.

“Everybody learns from that and grows.

“And every week use our mentality to challenge yourself to grow.

“We get better and better in that environment.”

Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 Uefa Conference League group stage win against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

‘I am so happy to be here’

Thelin led former club Elfsborg to an Allsvenskan runners-up finish last season and European qualification.

But h left the Swedish top-flight club to take on the Pittodrie managerial post this summer, on a three-year contract.

Elfsborg will face Italian giants Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

Thelin’s former club progressed to the Europa League by overcoming Rijeka (Croatia) and Molde (Norway) in the qualifying rounds.

The Swedish outfit opened their group stage campaign with a 3-2 loss to AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands.

Elfsborg also play Galatasaray (Turkey), Sporting Braga (Portugal), Athletic Bilbao (Spain) and Qarabag (Azerbaijan) in the Europa League.

Thelin said: “I don’t think about what I am missing.

“I am so happy to be here.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (r) during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
League Cup group stage v Euro action

A byproduct of Aberdeen’s failure to qualify for Europe was competing in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup at the start of the season.

Teams who qualify for Europe are exempt from the Premier Sports Cup groups.

Thelin’s opening games as Aberdeen manager were against lower league opposition in the group stage of the cup.

The Reds faced – and beat – Airdrie (Championship), Dumbarton (League One), Queen of the South (League One) and East Kilbride (Lowland League).

Aberdeen scored 15 times, conceding just one goal, in racking up four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Thelin shot down any argument the League Cup offered him an easy start to his Pittodrie career and time to get his tactics across to the team – he would rather have been playing in Europe.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “If you ask the players if they want to train or play, it is an easy answer, they want to play. Me also.

“It is just a case of here we go again and I don’t think about it so much.

“You always need to adapt and see the solutions of reality.

“If Aberdeen had been in Europe, then we would need to take that challenge.

“We would have to try and find a solution from that.

“Always we try not to think about why, if or these types of things.

“We aren’t in Europe and now we have to make the best plan from that.”

