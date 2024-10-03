Tributes paid to ‘warm-hearted’ Peterhead nursery teacher, 36, following tragic death

A nursery teacher from Peterhead who passed away this week has been described as “warm-hearted and generous”.

Marieanne Melville worked with children at Dales Park/Greenacres Early Learning Centre in the town, while raising her 14-year-old son Leighton.

After being unwell during the summer holidays, her mum Angela Thomson told The Press and Journal that Marieanne was looking forward to returning to work.

Tragically, the 36-year-old died on Monday, September 30, leaving friends, family and colleagues devastated.

Paying tribute, Angela said her daughter was born to work with children.

She said: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the loss of Marieanne who tragically passed away on Monday.

“She was an amazingly kind, warm-hearted and generous daughter with a beautiful smile.

“I know that she absolutely loved working with the children at Dales Park/Greenacres ELC.

“She had not been able to return to work since the summer holidays having been unwell, but this has come as a complete shock as she was looking forward to going back.

“Anyone who knew her will never forget her, and she will always be in my heart.”

Fundraiser launched for Peterhead nursery nurse

Following her death, friend Sarah Stephen set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Marieanne’s son Leighton, having lost his mum suddenly.

She is aiming to raise £3,000 to cover funeral costs and to help Leighton get a good start in life.

Marieanne’s nursery colleagues have also paid tribute to her.

Early years senior practitioner at Dales Park/Greenacres ELC Jacqueline Thomas said: “Marieanne’s death has come as a huge shock to the nursery and we are devastated to have lost such a wonderful colleague.

“We were looking forward to welcoming Marieanne back as she loved working with the children and she was someone who, every day, made a difference in the lives of our young children and families.

“We will miss her terribly and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.”