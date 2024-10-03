Tributes paid to ‘warm-hearted’ Peterhead nursery teacher, 36, following tragic death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes paid to ‘warm-hearted’ Peterhead nursery teacher, 36, following tragic death

Marieanne Melville died on September 30, leaving her 14-year-old son behind.

By Ross Hempseed
Peterhead nursery teacher sudden death as tributes paid to her.
Marieanne Melville died suddenly on September 30. Image: Facebook/Google Maps.

A nursery teacher from Peterhead who passed away this week has been described as “warm-hearted and generous”.

Marieanne Melville worked with children at Dales Park/Greenacres Early Learning Centre in the town, while raising her 14-year-old son Leighton.

After being unwell during the summer holidays, her mum Angela Thomson told The Press and Journal that Marieanne was looking forward to returning to work.

Tragically, the 36-year-old died on Monday, September 30, leaving friends, family and colleagues devastated.

Paying tribute, Angela said her daughter was born to work with children.

She said: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the loss of Marieanne who tragically passed away on Monday.

“She was an amazingly kind, warm-hearted and generous daughter with a beautiful smile.

“I know that she absolutely loved working with the children at Dales Park/Greenacres ELC.

Dales Park ELC where Marieanne Melville worked. Image: Google Maps.

“She had not been able to return to work since the summer holidays having been unwell, but this has come as a complete shock as she was looking forward to going back.

“Anyone who knew her will never forget her, and she will always be in my heart.”

Fundraiser launched for Peterhead nursery nurse

Following her death, friend Sarah Stephen set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Marieanne’s son Leighton, having lost his mum suddenly.

She is aiming to raise £3,000 to cover funeral costs and to help Leighton get a good start in life.

Marieanne’s nursery colleagues have also paid tribute to her.

Early years senior practitioner at Dales Park/Greenacres ELC Jacqueline Thomas said: “Marieanne’s death has come as a huge shock to the nursery and we are devastated to have lost such a wonderful colleague.

“We were looking forward to welcoming Marieanne back as she loved working with the children and she was someone who, every day, made a difference in the lives of our young children and families.

“We will miss her terribly and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.”

