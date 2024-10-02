How you can bid for the best view of this year’s Aberdeen Fireworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How you can bid for the best view of this year’s Aberdeen Fireworks

The spectacular display has moved from Aberdeen Beach to the North Pier.

Greyhope Bay Centre will offer up their event space for this year's fireworks display. Image: Greyhope Bay Centre.
Greyhope Bay Centre will offer up their event space for this year's fireworks display. Image: Greyhope Bay Centre.
By Ross Hempseed

One lucky bidder is being given the chance to win a “one-of-a-kind” experience at this year’s Aberdeen fireworks display.

Due to ongoing construction at Aberdeen Beach, the city’s annual display has been moved to the North Pier, near Footdee this year.

A much-anticipated event, the spectacle draws thousands of people to the beachfront every year.

But this year, crowds will likely move southwards towards areas like Footdee, Torry and St Fittick’s Park.

But for those looking for an unrivalled view of the festivities, look no further than the Greyhope Bay Centre, which is auctioning its event space for the night.

The space, accommodating up to 30 people, gives guests magnificent views towards Footdee and the North Pier.

‘Spectacular setting’ for this year’s fireworks display

To help raise funds for their work, charity chief executive Fiona MacIntyre was keen to offer the unique experience up.

Bidding opened on October 2 and will run until October 9, with the minimum bid set at £900.

The winner will have private use of the space for three hours from 6.30pm on November 5, with access to the car park and uninterrupted views of the fireworks.

Ms MacIntyre confirmed the funds will help with their ambitious expansion plans at their site near Torry Battery.

Fiona MacIntyre outside the Greyhope Bay Centre. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

She added: “This unforgettable night at one of Aberdeen’s most iconic venues promises a spectacular setting with a stunning backdrop of the sea.

“Whether you’re planning a private celebration, a corporate gathering, or a special evening with friends and family, this one-of-a-kind experience will make Bonfire Night truly magical.”

While catering is not included, it can be arranged before the event with the winning bidder.

To submit a bid for access to the best view of the Aberdeen Fireworks, email: hello@greyhopebay.com.

