How you can bid for the best view of this year’s Aberdeen Fireworks

One lucky bidder is being given the chance to win a “one-of-a-kind” experience at this year’s Aberdeen fireworks display.

Due to ongoing construction at Aberdeen Beach, the city’s annual display has been moved to the North Pier, near Footdee this year.

A much-anticipated event, the spectacle draws thousands of people to the beachfront every year.

But this year, crowds will likely move southwards towards areas like Footdee, Torry and St Fittick’s Park.

But for those looking for an unrivalled view of the festivities, look no further than the Greyhope Bay Centre, which is auctioning its event space for the night.

The space, accommodating up to 30 people, gives guests magnificent views towards Footdee and the North Pier.

‘Spectacular setting’ for this year’s fireworks display

To help raise funds for their work, charity chief executive Fiona MacIntyre was keen to offer the unique experience up.

Bidding opened on October 2 and will run until October 9, with the minimum bid set at £900.

The winner will have private use of the space for three hours from 6.30pm on November 5, with access to the car park and uninterrupted views of the fireworks.

Ms MacIntyre confirmed the funds will help with their ambitious expansion plans at their site near Torry Battery.

She added: “This unforgettable night at one of Aberdeen’s most iconic venues promises a spectacular setting with a stunning backdrop of the sea.

“Whether you’re planning a private celebration, a corporate gathering, or a special evening with friends and family, this one-of-a-kind experience will make Bonfire Night truly magical.”

While catering is not included, it can be arranged before the event with the winning bidder.

To submit a bid for access to the best view of the Aberdeen Fireworks, email: hello@greyhopebay.com.