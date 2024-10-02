Mike Edwards: I’ve offered cash help to Caley Thistle TWICE – and still think training switch could help save my club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Edwards: I’ve offered cash help to Caley Thistle TWICE – and still think training switch could help save my club

Ex-STV journalist Mike Edwards writes he has made two offers of financial aid to hometown team Inverness, and has not heard back, despite administration looming.

Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Mike Edwards

“You deserve to be stripped of your OBE,” wailed one keyboard warrior, angered by the pugnacious, vituperative comments in my last column in this blatt.

I argued then, and I still believe today, to help secure success and therein financial security for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the club’s training facilities have to be in the Central Belt of Scotland.

I grew up in Inverness and one day I will return to my hometown, because I love it. But young professional footballers might not want to live there if it means they have to up sticks and move their family from Glasgow or Edinburgh.

Caley Thistle v Stenhousemuir lat weekend. Image: Peter Paul.

Stranraer Athletic have done it, Queen of the South have done it, even Kilmarnock have done it.

I doubt His Majesty the King cares enough about football to worry about the future of ICT, nor has he yet decreed that my training relocation opinion is worthy of him asking for my OBE back.

And having been to war twice, the online abuse I received from fans for my views merited not even a bead of sweat, far less any tears or blood.

To survive, we need the best players and the best players are based in Glasgow and Edinburgh and don’t want to live in Inverness. There, I’ve said it again.

One man who did not agree with me, and having exhorted people to speak their minds down 40 years as a journalist, it would be churlish of me to disregard his view, was putative knight in shining armour, Alan Savage.

He said the club’s training operation would remain at Fort George and the previously mooted plan of a move to Kelty would be shelved.

Still waiting for reply after offer to help dedicated Savage

Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during an ICT press conference. Image: SNS.

I didn’t get the chance to talk to Mr Savage, although I thought I was going to.

Two years ago, I emailed the club offering them an interest-free loan, or a share purchase to the value of just under £500,000, and my services for free as a
strategic communications consultant.

But after a while, when I received no reply to my email, I invested the money elsewhere.

And although I am a lifelong fan, originally from the blue side of the town, I’m glad I did, because, as things have panned out, I would surely have lost my money.

Then came the Epiphany for the club with the announcement Alan Savage was back. Everybody breathed a huge sigh of relief and we all looked forward to
returning to top-flight football, and then – we all dared to pray – Europe.

But it seems that the task at hand is too big and too complicated for even as dedicated a fan and a financier as Savage.

One day shortly after his return, I was in a board meeting of a charity and received a call from an unrecognised number. During the coffee break, I called back and spoke to an executive at GRM marketing, the Glasgow-based agency the club had hired to look for new investment.

I explained I had disposed of the cash I had promised in 2022, but could possibly generate additional funding. I also reiterated my desire to join the board and again offered the club free comms advice, because the way the previous regime had communicated with the fans surrounding Kelty etc., had been a shambles.

I am still waiting for a reply. Maybe it’s just me.

I’ve covered clubs’ cash strife – and now it looks like my team are next

I have never met Scot Gardiner or Ross Morrison and my forte is words, knowing more about bedsheets than balance sheets, so I never had any inkling of the financial problems at the club.

But it seems the issues are profound, and despite Alan Savage and his shining light of hope a few weeks ago, administration is staring us in the face.

We are looking into an abyss from which we may never recover.

When I was a journalist with STV, I covered both Celtic and Rangers coming within hours of going out of business.

I was at Glasgow Airport when Fergus McCann then arrived to save the day at Celtic and got to know him quite well.

I was at Ibrox when the administrators Paul Clark and David Whitehouse from Duff and Phelps arrived.

Ibrox on the day that Rangers served notice of their intention to go into administration in 2012. Image: SNS.

This was all big city slicker stuff, with sums of money in the tens of millions of pounds bandied about – in the end the two Glasgow clubs, who meant the world to their millions of fans, but nothing to me, survived.

Instead, the club I love is standing at the brink.

I must be the only potential investor in ICT who was willing to part with significant readies to help my club not once, but twice and hear nothing back.

I fear that if things go down the administration route, there will not be a club left for me to offer to help a third time.

Conversation